Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel 2-in-1 workstation sees $220 price drop in epic laptop deal

The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel is one of the best video editing laptops around — but one of the priciest. Luckily, this epic deal lets you own our favorite convertible workstation for hundreds below retail.

Currently, Amazon has the Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel on sale for $1,299.99. Normally, this 2-in-1 laptop costs $1,500, so that's $220 off and just $30 shy of its all-time-low price. It's also one of the best laptop deals we've spotted so far in 2021.

The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel deal is one of the best laptops for creatives like video editors, photographers and illustrators.

Specs-wise, the laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-Core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and GeForce GTX 1650 graphics with 4GB of dedicated VRAM.

In our Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel review, we loved its bright 1080p display, sleek 2-in-1 design and powerful performance and graphics. We were also impressed by its battery life, which endured 9 hours and 57 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Acer ConceptD 3 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

During one test, the ConceptD 3 Ezel juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos without a hiccup — even with Spotify streaming in the background. In our lab, the ConceptD 3 Ezel scored 5,495 on the Geekbench 5.0 overall performance test. It beat the premium laptop average (4,046) and mopped the floor with the Lenovo Yoga C940 (Core i7-1065G7, 4,380) and HP Spectre x360 (Core i7-10750H, 3,353).

Weighing in at 3.8 pounds and measuring 12.9 x 9.0 x 0.7~0.9 inches, the Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel is close in size and weight to the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (3.5 pounds, 12.8 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches). Compared to some of its other competitors, It's heavier and larger than the Lenovo Yoga C940 (3 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches) and lighter and smaller than the HP Spectre x360 15 (4.2 pounds, 14.2 x 8.9 x 0.8 inches).

For your connectivity needs, the ConceptD 3 Ezel has an ample array of ports. It's outfitted with an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a Mini DisplayPort, two USB Type-A ports, an SD card slot and a headphone jack.

The Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel is a solid choice If your workload consists of illustrating or editing large videos and photos. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so don't hesitate to save hundreds on this powerful machine.