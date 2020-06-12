How to watch the PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show this weekend

The PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show are working together to showcase a wide range of new games together on Saturday, June 13. Presented by PC Gamer and GamesRadar, these two incredible events will showcase a combined total of 90 games which will include world premieres, updates on announced games, and interviews with developers. There are also going to be some exciting surprises, so be sure to tune in!

The Future Games Show will be hosted by Nolan North and Emily Rose, both popular for their roles in the Uncharted series as Nathan Drake and Elena Fisher. The presentation will showcase over 40 games, which include seven never-before-seen world premieres and surprises from by names like Square Enix. This conference is intended to give us a clearer vision for the future of gaming, both on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The Future Games Show starts at 2:00pm PT or 5:00pm ET. It will be streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

The PC Gaming Show will be hosted by Sean "Day9" Plott and Frankie Ward, both of whom have previously participated in the show. Additionally, a special "mystery host" will be revealed at some point during the show. We'll be getting announcement about what's next for Rocketwerkz, Torchlight 3, and New Blood Interactive. The show will present more than 50 games from developers like Amazon Games, 2K Games, Sega, Rebellion, and XSeed.

The PC Gaming Pre-Show will be starting 10:30 a.m. PT or 1:30 p.m. ET while the actual show will be starting at 11:00 a.m. PT or 2:00 p.m. ET. It will be streaming on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Here's the full list of developers being featured at the PC Gaming Show:

2K Games (Mafia: Definitive Edition)

All in! Games

Amazon Games (New World)

Atlus

Battlestate Games (Escape From Tarkov)

Bossa Studios (Surgeon Simulator 2)

Brace Yourself Games

Coffee Stain Studios

Dontnod

Funcom

FJRD

Frontier Developments

Glumberland (Ooblets)

Humble Games

Nacon

New Blood Interactive

Merge Games

Modus Games

Mythical

Perfect World (Torchlight 3, Remnant: From the Ashes)

The Wandering Band

Rebellion

Red Sails Team

Rocketwerkz

Rockfish Games (Everspace 2)

Sega

Tripwire Interactive

WolfEye Studios (Weird West)

Xseed Games

Yaza Games

And here's the full list of developers that will be at the Future Games Show:

Square Enix

Team 17

tinyBuild,

Deep Silver

Curve Digital

Merge Games

Modus Games

Red Thread Games

Walkabout Games

Raw Fury

Hi-Rez Studios

Devolver Digital

One More Level

Hitcents

Private Division

Frogwares

Thunderbox Entertainment

Wales Interactive

Keep up with us for the biggest news and announcements from both shows, and follow @gamesradar and @PCGamer on Twitter for the latest updates.