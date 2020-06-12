How to watch the PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show this weekend

The PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show are working together to showcase a wide range of new games together on Saturday, June 13. Presented by PC Gamer and GamesRadar, these two incredible events will showcase a combined total of 90 games which will include world premieres, updates on announced games, and interviews with developers. There are also going to be some exciting surprises, so be sure to tune in!
The Future Games Show will be hosted by Nolan North and Emily Rose, both popular for their roles in the Uncharted series as Nathan Drake and Elena Fisher. The presentation will showcase over 40 games, which include seven never-before-seen world premieres and surprises from by names like Square Enix. This conference is intended to give us a clearer vision for the future of gaming, both on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
The Future Games Show starts at 2:00pm PT or 5:00pm ET. It will be streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.
The PC Gaming Show will be hosted by Sean "Day9" Plott and Frankie Ward, both of whom have previously participated in the show. Additionally, a special "mystery host" will be revealed at some point during the show. We'll be getting announcement about what's next for Rocketwerkz, Torchlight 3, and New Blood Interactive. The show will present more than 50 games from developers like Amazon Games, 2K Games, Sega, Rebellion, and XSeed.
The PC Gaming Pre-Show will be starting 10:30 a.m. PT or 1:30 p.m. ET while the actual show will be starting at 11:00 a.m. PT or 2:00 p.m. ET. It will be streaming on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
Here's the full list of developers being featured at the PC Gaming Show:
- 2K Games (Mafia: Definitive Edition)
- All in! Games
- Amazon Games (New World)
- Atlus
- Battlestate Games (Escape From Tarkov)
- Bossa Studios (Surgeon Simulator 2)
- Brace Yourself Games
- Coffee Stain Studios
- Dontnod
- Funcom
- FJRD
- Frontier Developments
- Glumberland (Ooblets)
- Humble Games
- Nacon
- New Blood Interactive
- Merge Games
- Modus Games
- Mythical
- Perfect World (Torchlight 3, Remnant: From the Ashes)
- The Wandering Band
- Rebellion
- Red Sails Team
- Rocketwerkz
- Rockfish Games (Everspace 2)
- Sega
- Tripwire Interactive
- WolfEye Studios (Weird West)
- Xseed Games
- Yaza Games
And here's the full list of developers that will be at the Future Games Show:
- Square Enix
- Team 17
- tinyBuild,
- Deep Silver
- Curve Digital
- Merge Games
- Modus Games
- Red Thread Games
- Walkabout Games
- Raw Fury
- Hi-Rez Studios
- Devolver Digital
- One More Level
- Hitcents
- Private Division
- Frogwares
- Thunderbox Entertainment
- Wales Interactive
