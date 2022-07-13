Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is $350 off in Prime Day deal — but there's a catch

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (opens in new tab), the world's first QLED Chrome OS laptop, is stealing the show with a $349 Prime Day 2022 deal on Amazon (opens in new tab). This is a whopping $350 off its original $700 price tag. However, there is a catch: it's renewed!

"Renewed," according to Amazon, means that it was once pre-owned, but it's been professionally inspected, tested and restored to work and look like new.

We understand that renewed laptops aren't everyone's cup of tea, so you can check out brand spankin' new models of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 on Best Buy and Samsung. They're both $399, which is $300 off the original price tag. Still pretty good!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (Renewed): was $700 now $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Wow! $350 in savings?! The Samsung Chromebook 2 is only $349 on Amazon, but there is a catch. It's renewed, which means it was previously owned and professionally restored. This model comes with an Intel Celeron 5205U CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 13.3-inch, 1080p display. It comes in Mercury Gray.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 (brand new): was $700 now $399 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung is taking advantage of the Prime Day bonanza and offering a sweet deal on the Chromebook 2. You can buy the Chrome OS device directly from the retailer for only $399. This Fiesta Red model comes with an Intel Celeron 5205U CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 13.3-inch, 1080p display. You can find a similar deal at Best Buy. (opens in new tab)

If you want to stand out of all of your friends and co-workers, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the best option with its flexible body. And if you get the Fiesta Red model, you're really going to be the center of attention!

The Chromebook in this deal packs a 13.3-inch, 1080p QLED touchscreen. What does QLED mean? It signifies that you'll get a colorful, bright display without worrying out battery drain.

The model comes with an Intel Celeron 5205U CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage Like many of today's ultra-portable laptops, the ports on the Galaxy Chromebook 2 are minimalist. You get two USB Type-C ports, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack.

With a weight of 2.7 pounds and sporting dimensions 12 x 8 x 0.6 inches, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is easier to tote around than its other Chrome OS competitors. Don't miss out on the Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung deals! It won't be around for long as Prime Day 2022 comes to a close.

