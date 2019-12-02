HP's crazy cheap Black Friday laptop deal is going fast [Update: Still live]

Update Dec 2: While HP isn't offering the Pavilion 15z for $429 anymore, the Cyber Monday price of $449 is still excellent.

For Cyber Monday, HP is selling one of its best entry-level laptops for an unbeatable $429.99. (It was $399.99 just a few minutes before we published this story.)

The base-configuration HP Pavilion 15z Touch in Mineral Silver sports a 15.6-inch 1366x768 touchscreen and runs Windows 10 Home. Under the hood are an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU with Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

HP Pavilion 15z Touch: Was $1,300 now $449.99

HP's midrange laptop is even more of a bargain, with a base configuration coming in at just over $400. You might want to spring for a higher-resolution screen and a faster Wi-Fi chip, but those aren't much more, and plenty of other options abound.

Apart from the screen resolution, the only downside to the base configuration is an out-of-date wireless chip that tops out an 802.11n Wi-Fi.

We think it would be worthwhile to augment those specs with a 1920x1080 touchscreen ($50 more) and an 802.11ac 1x1 Wi-Fi chip ($10 more). Alternatively, a 2x2 802.11ac chip would be only $20 more than the base model.

Other upsells abound, but their worthiness depends on your needs. They include a backlit keyboard ($30); a chassis in "Ceramic White" ($10) "Fog Blue" or "Warm Gold" (each $15); an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U CPU with Radeon Vega 10 integrated graphics ($100); a 128GB SSD with 1TB HDD ($25) or a 512GB SSD ($150); and various Microsoft Office, McAfee LiveSafe, theft-protection and warranty options.