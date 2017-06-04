How to Have Windows Read E-books Aloud in Edge

Audiobooks are often expensive, but there’s a cheaper way. It’s not as elegant as an audiobook, but it gets the job done in a pinch. This solution is part of the Creator’s Update, and it’s located within the Edge browser by default. It’s a bit out of the way, but once you know it’s there you can use it to read anything you purchase in Microsoft’s baked-in Bookstore.

Open Edge.

Click the star icon in the top right of the Edge browser.

Select the books icon.

Click to open the book you want to read, or purchase one from Microsoft’s Book Store by clicking the Shop for Books link at the bottom.

Click the read aloud button in the top right, which looks like a book with a megaphone. If you’re not seeing the button, click anywhere on the page to bring up the header and it’ll appear. A computerized voice will immediately start reading your selected book.<aloud.png>

