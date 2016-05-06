How to Set Up Windows Hello Facial Recognition

Windows 10's Hello feature provides a wide variety of ways to log in to your laptop, from passwords to PIN numbers, fingerprint scans and even facial recognition. That last option requires an infrared or Intel RealSense camera. So far, that has been limited to select computers, like Microsoft's own Surface Book and HP's EliteBook Folio G1. You can also buy some external webcams that will provide this functionality.
It's really cool, and it works really well. If you have the right hardware, here's how you can set up Windows Hello's face login:
1. Open Settings and choose Accounts.
2. Click "Sign-in options" on the sidebar and scroll down to Windows Hello. Click "Set up" under Face.
If you don't have a PIN, you'll need to set that up first. That's located directly above Windows Hello.
3. Click Get Started.
4. Enter your PIN.
5. Stare into the webcam while Windows Hello scans your face. This procedure will be quick.
6. Click Improve Recognition for additional scans, or close the setup process. If you wear glasses or a hat, we recommend that you scan your face with and without them on.
The next time you log in to Windows, the camera will be searching for your face.
