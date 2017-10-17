Take $100 Off MacBook and MacBook Pro Laptops

With prices that start at $1,299, Apple's MacBook and MacBook Pro line of laptops are anything but cheap. Factor in the fact that Apple's base MacBook Pro includes a paltry 128GB SSD and you're looking at spending a minimum of $1,499 for a new Mac laptop with a respectable spec sheet.

Fortunately, Best Buy is currently taking $100 off a wide range of MacBook and MacBook Pro laptops.

Buy on Best Buy

The least expensive model in the sale is the current-generation 12-inch MacBook. Apple charges $1,299 for this base model, but Best Buy has it for $1,199.99. It features a 12-inch, 2304 x 1440 Retina Display, 1.2-GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

The new 2017 MacBook sports a slightly improved 2nd-gen butterfly keyboard that makes it easier to type on. The display's brightness and color accuracy remain one of the best on the market and its 9-hour and 29-minute battery life is also impressive.

For a more versatile — and powerful — laptop, Best Buy also has the 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for $1,699.99. That's $100 under Apple's price and the cheapest this model has ever been. It packs a 13.3-inch, 2560 x 1600 Retina Display, 3.1-GHz Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

For something a little cheaper and portable, Best Buy also takes $100 off all iPad mini 4 models.