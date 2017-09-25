Take Up to $200 Off Every iPad Pro

The iPad Pro is as perfect as tablets get. Available in a variety of screen sizes — from 9.7-inches to 12.5-inches — it offers the perfect blend of power and portability.

Buy on Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy takes up to $200 off Apple's entire iPad Pro lineup. After discount, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro starts at $499.99 ($200 off), the 10.5-inch iPad Pro from $549.99 ($100 off), and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from $599.99 ($200 off).

In our lab tests, the iPad Pro 10.5-inch turned in performance scores that blew away mainstream laptops like the XPS 12 and HP Spectre. The Editors' Choice 12.9-inch iPad Pro builds on the former's greatness by adding a super-hi-res 2732 x 2048 display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

While no longer a part of Apple's iPad lineup, the discontinued 9.7-inch model is still a solid buy although it's the only model that uses Apple's older A9X CPU.

All models can run Apple's new iOS 11, which gives your slate new multitasking capabilities. There's even a new macOS-like dock for your apps at the bottom of the screen and support for drag-and-drop functionality .

A sale like this won't last long and it's likely you won't see these prices again till the holidays.