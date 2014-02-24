Sony Xperia Z2 Hands On: Elegant Waterproof Design With Snapdragon 801 Power

Sony’s newest additions to its smartphone line, its flagship Xperia Z2 and budget-focused Xperia M2, both uphold the glass-encased design that Xperia users have become familiar with. Like a true flagship, the waterproof Z2 runs on a faster processor and boasts a slightly larger display than its predecessor, while the M2 preserves the same design language but with some internal compromises.

At first glance, you wouldn’t notice any difference between the Xperia Z2 and M2. Both phones sport a glass face with slim side bezels and chunkier top and bottom bezels. The same glossy glass back is also present on both devices, which while attractive was quick to gather smudges and fingerprints. The only noticeable physical difference is that the Xperia Z2 feels slightly heavier at 5.5 ounces compared to the M2’s 5.2-ounce body. This is likely due to the Z2’s larger 3,000 mAh battery compared to the M2’s 2,300 mAh battery.

MORE: Top 10 Smartphones

The true differences really come out when you examine the devices’ internals. The Xperia Z2 runs on a roaring 2.3-GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor and features an Adreno 330 GPU for graphics performance. There’s also a 20.7-megapixel main camera on the back capable of shooting 4K video, just like the Sony Xperia Z1s. Like most of Sony’s flagship devices, the Xperia Z2 is completely dustproof and waterproof, meaning you won’t have to worry about taking it out in the rain.

The M2, comparatively, runs on a dated 1.2-GHz dual-core Snapdragon 400 processor and features an 8-megapixel rear camera. The higher end Z2 sports a beautiful 1080p Triluminous 5.2-inch display, while its budget companion comes with a 4.8-inch qHD display. The M2 doesn’t get the same waterproof and dustproof treatment as Sony’s more expensive model either.

During our limited time with the Xperia Z2, we were impressed with its zippy performance. When browsing through the app drawer and switching between home screens and apps, Sony’s custom UI felt fluid and smooth with no lag. As we watched a clip from the movie “Grown Ups 2,” we enjoyed the bold blue color in an outdoor scene. The M2’s display looked a little less sharp than that of its higher-end sibling, but still passable for a budget phone. The same clip looked colorful but appeared less detailed on the M2’s 960 x 440 resolution display.

Sony hasn’t revealed how much either phone will cost, but we’re definitely expecting to see a lighter price tag on the Xperia M2 when it launches in April. The more premium Z2 will launch slightly earlier in March. We look forward to bringing you our full review of both the Xperia Z2 and Xperia M2 soon.