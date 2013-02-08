Report: ASUS Working on Intel-Powered Nexus 7-like Tablet

It looks like those images alleged to have been of an Intel-powered version of ASUS' Padfone, may actually be of an Intel-powered permutation of ASUS and Google's Nexus 7 tablet. According to the Bulgarian site Tablet.bg, the 7-inch device will be offer a 1280 x 800 IPS display, the same type of screen used for the Nexus 7 .

Like the Nexus 7, the tablet, which Tablet.bg says sports the model number ME371MG, will include 1GB of RAM and run Google's Android Jelly Bean 4.1 OS. The Intel tablet will also reportedly be available with 8GB, 16GB or 32GB of storage. The Nexus 7, although initially available with 8GB of storage space, is currently only offered in 16GB or 32GB versions. The ME371MG is also expected to include a 3-megapixel rear-facing camera, something the Nexus 7 sorely lacks.

The big difference between the two tablets, however, is in their power plants. The Nexus 7 packs a quad-core Nvidia Tegra 3 chip, while the new tablet is expected to include Intel's dual-core Atom Z2420 processor. The folks at Tablet.bg say the Intel-powered tablet is also being marketed as a budget device, similar to the Nexus 7. Whether it will undercut the Nexus' $199 price tag is not clear.

It makes sense for Intel get in on the budget-friendly tablet market. The chip maker has already stated that it wants to become a larger player in the mobile space, but so far its efforts have focused on premium devices. If ASUS is indeed working on an Intel-based tablet, we could see it during Mobile World Congress 2013 later this month.

