Lenovo Flexing Its Muscles with New Legion, IdeaPads, Flex 5

It's springtime and a whole new crop of consumer laptops is blooming at Lenovo. Today, the company announced several additions to its mainstream IdeaPad family, a couple of new Lenovo Flex 2-in-1s and a high-end Lenovo Legion mobile gaming rig with Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics.

All of these laptops should be shipping in May or June. Here's what to expect over the next two months from Lenovo.

Legion Y920

Want to do some gaming? Maybe try some VR experiences? The Legion Y920 gaming notebook is for you. The latest in Lenovo's new gaming lineup uses either a Core i7-7820HK or i7-7700HQ, an up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM and up to 16GB of RAM, as well as a 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD for storage. It has a mechanical keyboard with full RGB backlighting, Killer Wireless Wi-Fi and Ethernet, and a 1080p G-Sync panel. At $2,700, let's hope it's as premium as it sounds when it releases in June.Photo: Jeremy Lips / Laptop Mag

IdeaPad 320 (15-inch and 17-inch)

The IdeaPad 320 is Lenovo's mainstream model, and it comes in 15.6-inch and 17-inch varieties. In either size, you'll be able to get it with up to a 7th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of HDD storage. The 15.6-inch model has a 1366 x 768 display with optional touch, while the 17.3 inch model has a resolution of 1600 x 900 and doesn't include touch. Both have USB ports for data (but not charging) and have optional fingerprint readers. They also come in fun colors like blue and plum purple. The 15.6-inch model goes for $440 ($490 with a touch screen) and the 17.3-inch version starts at $490. Both will release in June. Photo: Jeremy Lips / Laptop Mag

IdeaPad 320s (14-inch and 15-inch)

Lenovo considers the 320S models to be more premium laptops, though like the regular 320, they're still made of plastic. They both offer up to Core i7 CPUs, and while the 14-inch model has integrated graphics, the 15.6-incher uses an Nvidia GeForce 940MX GPU with 2GB of VRAM, which should give you a bit of a boost when editing graphics.The 14-inch version offers up to 246GB of PCIe SSD storage, while the 15.6 inch has room for up to 512GB PCIe SSD and a 1TB HDD. Both have FHD displays and support USB Type-C for data. The 14-inch model runs for $740 while the 14-inch version starts at $750. Both will be released in June.

IdeaPad 720S (14-inch)

The new king of the IdeaPad family is the 720S, a magnesium and aluminum beast with up to an Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce 940MX GPU. It supports up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe memory, includes a Thunderbolt 3 port and an optional fingerprint reader. Lenovo's listing it at $969.99, and it goes on sale this June. Photo: Jeremy Lips / Laptop Mag

Flex 5 (14 and 15-inch)

The updated Flex is Lenovo's mainstream convertible 2-in-1, with a 360-degree hinge for laptop, tablet, tend and stand modes. Both models can be configured with up to a Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM, as well as up to 512GB PCIe SSD storage and a 1TB HDD.The 14-inch model goes up to 1080p, and the 15.6-inch version has options up to 4K. Both support Lenovo's Active Pen, have a USB Type-C port for charging (but not data) and use Nvidia GeForce GT940MX GPUs with 2GB of VRAM. The 14-inch model starts at $719.99 and the 15.6-inch model goes for $629.99. Both go on sale this month. Photo: Jeremy Lips / Laptop Mag

