Google Pixel C Price Drops by $150

Following the release of the Android N developer preview, Google has officially lowered the price of its Pixel C tablet from $500 to $349. That's $150 off the retail price of the 32GB model, which was just released a few months ago.

Google hopes the price cut encourages developers to pick up the Pixel C tablet to test Android apps. To be eligible for the discount, you must go through Google's special developer site. The price cut does not include the optional $149 keyboard.

Android N, which will likely make its consumer-level appearance later this year, brings with it some notable changes. The new OS will natively support side-by-side app mode and improve upon notifications. The power controls will appear at the top of the panel. Plus, a battery saving feature called Doze mode has been improved so that it saves more power when the screen is off.

The new flavor of the operating system is being pushed out to the Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus 9 and Nexus Player. But, what the N will stand for in the Android world of desserts has not yet been named. I'm pulling for Nougat.