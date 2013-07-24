Google Announces New Nexus 7 Tablet with 1920 x 1200p screen

Hugo Barra, the Vice President of Android Product Management at Google, announced today Google's follow-up device to the Nexus 7, which Google is call ing"The New Nexus 7." At Google's event in San Francisco today, head of Android and Chrome Sundar Pichai talked about how the Nexus 7 has accelerated the growth of tablet activations, with Google's data showing tablet activation numbers approaching 10 million.

Together with Asus, the technology giant developed the new Nexus 7 to be more portable and comfortable than its predecessor, with design improvements making the device almost 6 mm( 0.24 inches) narrower, 2mm (0.07 inches) slimmer and 50 grams (1.76 ounces) lighter. The New Nexus 7 will also be the first device to ship with the newly-announced Android 4.3.

Android 4.3's improvements include improved battery life and better performance, a new emoji keyboard ( :0), an autocomplete for the dialer, and a new interface for the camera app. Support for Bluetooth 4.0 LE means that Android 4.3 devices will be able to interact with low-power gadgets, such as fitness devices, which only need to transmit small packets of data, and will greatly increase their endurance.

As was leaked yesterday by Best Buy, the new Nexus 7 will have a 7-inch, 1920 x 1200 display, 1.5-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 2GB of RAM , Android 4.3 Jelly Bean and an Adreno 320 graphics card. The 16GB version will cost $229, and the 32GB version will cost $269. Its rear camera will have a resolution of 5-MP, while the front camera will be of the 1.2MP variety.

