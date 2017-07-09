How to Disable Transparency Effects in Windows 10

It’s not the Aero Glass of Windows Vista, but Windows 10’s transparency effects certainly aren’t for everyone.The transparency effects are visible by default in Start Menu, the Taskbar and Action center -- although each are easily disabled if they aren’t your cup of tea.

1. Launch Settings by clicking the Start Menu and then Settings.

2. Choose Personalization from the list of options.

3. Select Colors from the options in the left sidebar.

4. Toggle the button under Make Start, taskbar, and action center transparent to Off.

