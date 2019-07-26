Black Friday in July Sale: MacBook Pro Up to $700 Off

Update Nov. 2019: Make sure to follow our coverage of the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals for this year's top holiday sales.

Best Buy is currently promoting a Black Friday in July sale for the second time this month. But hey, we're not complaining. Especially since the sale cuts the price of the 2018 Apple MacBook Pro by a whopping $600.

If you've been eyeing Apple's exceptional but exorbitantly-priced laptop, then now is the time to buy. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is now going for as low as $1,449 ($350 off) with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Doubling storage to 512GB raises the price to $1,599, which is $400 lower than the usual price of $1,999.

As per usual, the biggest savings are on the top-tier models. Best Buy is selling the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for $2,249, for savings of $600.

The larger and more powerful 15-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale. Deals start with a Core i7 model with 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 555X graphics, which goes for $1,999 ($400 off).

Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018) for $1,999 ($400 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/256GB SSD/Radeon Pro 555X GPU)

Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018) for $2,399 ($400 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/512GB SSD/Radeon Pro 560X GPU)

Apple MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2018) for $3,099 ($700 off, Core i9/32GB of RAM/1TB SSD/Radeon Pro 560X GPU)

There's also a mid-tier model on sale with 512GB of storage and a Radeon Pro 560X GPU for $2,399, or $400 off. And if your budget is flexible, we recommend going all-out on the 15-inch MacBook Pro with a Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a Radeon Pro 560X GPU. That model costs $3,099, which is a lot of money but $700 off what you'd usually spend.

The MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops around, and a recommended choice for Apple users who can afford to spend top dollar. With blistering performance, an improved keyboard, a thin and durable chassis, and a gorgeous Retina display, there isn't much we don't like about Apple's flagship laptop. In fact, our biggest complaint is the laptop's steep price, which this deal mitigates in a big way.

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale ends on Saturday, July 27, so you'll need to act fast. At least until Best Buy launches its next not-Black Friday event.