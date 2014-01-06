Alcatel One Touch Pop 7 and 8: Colorful LTE Tablets on the Cheap

Y2NTQ2cTp4G6ttMa9lUiAi3MkTV85e7l

If you're looking for a 4G LTE-enabled tablet, chances are you're going to have to spend a hefty chunk of change. But Alcatel One Touch wants to change that with its new Pop 7 and Pop 8 tablets. Headed to the U.S. later this year, the Android-powered devices are meant to bring the convenience of go-everywhere connectivity to a mainstream audience in the form of an affordable tablet.

Though pricing hasn't yet been announced, Alcatel says a 4G LTE-equipped Pop 7 will cost users less than $200. Of course, 3G and Wi-Fi-only versions of the slate will also be available. The company's is mum on pricing information for the Pop 8, but we're expecting it to command a slightly higher price. That's because the Pop 8 is the more premium of the two slates.

The Pop 7 features a 7-inch, TFT WSVGA 1024 x 600-pixel resolution display, a 1.3-GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage, as well as an available microSD card slot. Those specs match up well with Acer's recently announced Iconia B1-720 tablet. The Pop 7's performance was solid during our demo, though certainly nowhere near as impressive as something like Google's quad-core-powered Nexus 7. Camera options include a 2-megapixel rear shooter paired with a 0.3-megapixel companion up front.

Measuring 7.6 x 4.4 x 0.35 inches and weighing 10.1 ounces, the Alcatel Pop 7 undercuts the Iconia B1-720, which measures 7.8 x 4.8 x 0.42 inches and weighs 11.0 ounces. Our biggest gripe with the Pop 7 is that the thick bezel surrounding its display makes its screen look absolutely tiny.

The Pop 8, which will also be available in 4G LTE, 3G and Wi-Fi-only configurations is clearly the top dog of the Pop line. With an 8-inch, 1280 x 800 IPS display, 1.3-GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 4GB of storage and a 64GB microSD card slot, the Pop 8 offered a better overall user experience compared with its sibling.

At 8.2 x 4.8 x 0.31 inches and weighing 11.5 ounces, the Pop 8 is thinner, though a bit heavier than the Pop 7. Like the Pop 7, the Pop 8 also includes a 2-megapixel rear camera and 0.3-megapixel front shooter.

Both slates are available with a variety of colorful cases and covers including a translucent cover for the Pop 7 that lets you see when you receive a notification on the tablet. Pricing for the cases has yet to be announced.

We'll be sure to bring you our full review of the Pop 7 and Pop 8. So be sure to check back with us.