How to Adjust Lighting Effects in Paint 3D

Paint 3D isn’t just for simple models, you can actually create some real works of art using color, texture, and lighting effects. Currently, the feature isn’t as fleshed out as you might like, but it still allows for some simple and impactful ways to bring your creation to life.

As time goes on, we’re sure to see more than just colored light additions -- the ability to cast shadows, for example, would be welcome -- but for now, here’s how to add some drama to your 3D model.