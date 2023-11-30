How to see your Spotify Wrapped 2023 and share your most-played songs

November brings cool weather, Thanksgiving, crazy good Black Friday deals—and of course, Spotify Wrapped. If you're wondering how to see Spotify Wrapped this year, you're not alone. Google Search is going wild right now with people wanting to see their most-played songs through Spotify.

This year, Taylor Swift broke Bad Bunny's three-year streak as the most-streamed artist. He's still the No. 2 most-streamed global artist, but 2023 was the year for Taylor's Version albums to shine through.

Aside from interesting global trends, Spotify Wrapped lets you see your personal favorites, from songs and artists to musical genres and listening styles. Plus, the 2023 Spotify Wrapped adds in a few extra touches, like personal messages from your top artists, an AI DJ to add commentary to your favorite songs, and the ability to blend your Wrapped playlist with a friend's.

Here's how to access everything Spotify Wrapped has to offer in 2023.

How to see Spotify Wrapped

1. Open your Spotify app. You can view your 2023 Spotify Wrapped on desktop, but since most people listen on their phone, these instructions are for the mobile app.

(Image credit: Future)

2. This year, Spotify has a dedicated Wrapped feed with multiple features. Below your recently played music, tap Your 2023 Wrapped.

(Image credit: Future)

3. This opens the Wrapped feed, where you can watch your Wrapped story, explore your 2023 Wrapped playlist, hear artist messages, and use the AI DJ. For now, tap on the banner titled Your 2023 Wrapped to start the story overview of your listening habits.

4. Your 2023 Spotify Wrapped story dives into multiple metrics, some of which are new this year. You'll see insights like:

The number of genres you explored

Your top genres

(Image credit: Future)

Where in the world other people have similar listening habits

How many songs you played in 2023

Your 5 most-played songs in 2023

(Image credit: Future)

Your total playtime for the year

(Image credit: Future)

A breakdown of when you listened to your top artists throughout the year

(Image credit: Future)

Your top 5 artists for 2023

(Image credit: Future)

A personal message from one of your top artists

Your top podcasts, if you listened to any

(Image credit: Future)

Your listening style (out of 12 possibilities)

(Image credit: Future)

Once you've looked through your Spotify Wrapped report, be sure to save the playlist Spotify created titled Your Top Songs 2023. This playlist includes your top 100 songs for the year, and it's perhaps the best part of Spotify Wrapped.

On the Wrapped feed, you can also explore DJ: Wrapped. This is a beta AI feature from Spotify that plays your top songs with commentary from the AI DJ. You'll get stats on your most-streamed songs, artists, and genres as you listen to your favorite songs. This feature is only available for a week following the 2023 Wrapped launch.

(Image credit: Future)

Then, you can scroll down on the Wrapped feed to find messages from all your favorite artists. Tap on one, and then you can scroll through to see messages from any artist you're following that recorded one for 2023 Wrapped.

If you want to share what you've been listening with a friend, you can tap the tile that says "Blend your top songs" under the Made for you heading on the Wrapped feed. Then, follow the on-screen instructions to invite up to 10 friends to a Blended playlist.

You can also explore the most-streamed songs and artists globally and within your country, but your personal Spotify Wrapped is always more interesting. Start up your 2023 Wrapped playlist to enjoy your favorites and put a smile on your face!