Add Clocks from Multiple Time Zones in Windows 10

If you live on the West Coast, but do business on the East Coast, the mental math needed to keep everything on target is sometimes overwhelming. It’s a three hour time difference, but a slight miscalculation could lead to some real problems. No worries, Windows 10 allows you to set up multiple clocks to display times from around the world.

To access them, you’ll click the clock in the Taskbar, as you normally would. Instead of displaying the current time, it’ll now display that and timezones from other locations you’ve set up.

1. Open Settings by clicking the Start menu and selecting it, or typing it into Cortana.

2. Click on Time & language.

3. Click the Add clocks link to set up clocks in multiple time zones.

4. Click the option to Show this clock. This will show you the original clock, the one you have set to your current location.

5. Next, click the second Show this clock option, and set it to the timezone of your choice by selecting it from the drop-down menu.

6. Change the names for Clock 1 and Clock 2. (optional)

7. Click Apply at the bottom right.

8. Click OK.

