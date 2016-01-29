How to Add Another Column to the Windows Start Menu

Windows 10 by default shows three columns of tiles in the Start menu. There's a hidden fourth column, though, that can show you more apps and info at a glance when you click the Windows button. Here's how to enable it.

1. Open Settings. You can do this from the Start menu.

2. Click Personalization.

3. Click Start in the left menu and then toggle "Show more tiles" to on.

The Start menu will now have an extra column of space, which you can drag tiles into.

Bonus tip: If you drag the right edge of the Start menu to the right, you'll get another 4 columns of tiles to rearrange and organize to your heart's content.

Customize Windows 10