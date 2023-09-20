Hurry! The 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 just dropped $100 — hits lowest price yet

If you need a new iPad and don't want to wait for Amazon's October Prime Day sale, here's a deal for you. Right now, you can get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 for $999from the online retailer. It usually fetches $1,099, so that's $100 in savings and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro lowest price to date.

It's also one of the best iPad deals we've seen outside of Black Friday.

Today's best iPad Pro deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 M2: $1,099 $999 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro at checkout via Amazon's on-page coupon. This pro-model iPad packs a gorgeous 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of ample storage. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.

In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 review, we praise its incredible display, strong performance and impressive speakers. We also liked its killer cameras and decent battery life. We gave the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 and a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. During real-world use, our reviewer notes, "The Apple iPad Pro's 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR (2732 x 2048) display is the prettiest screen I've seen on a tablet and it's made all the better thanks to its adaptive 120Hz refresh rate."

Port-wise, the iPad Pro M2 supplies you with a USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4. Plus, it supports Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio as well as Apple Pencil 2.

Now $100 off, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 is a solid buy if you want a premium productivity tablet. Quantities are low, so we recommend you act fast!