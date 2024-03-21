Hurry! Grab the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus for only $149 before it's sold out

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is giving people a lot to choose from, including a 29% discount on one of Lenovo's already-affordable tablets. You can save $60 on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus right now, snagging it for its lowest price ever of $149.

This tablet's MediaTek G80 octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM are powerful enough to handle simple browsing and media streaming with ease, and your shows will look fantastic on the Tab M10 Plus' 10.6-inch 2000 x 1200-pixel display. Plus, its 7,700 mAh battery can last up to 14 hours on a single charge.

Lenovo's Tab M10 Plus might not be as powerful as a previous-gen iPad, but it's also not nearly as expensive. For only $149, the Tab M10 Plus lets you browse the internet, stream media, and play mobile games without breaking the bank.

The best Lenovo Tab M10 Plus deal today