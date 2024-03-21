Hurry! Grab the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus for only $149 before it's sold out
Save $60 on Lenovo's Tab M10 Plus during Amazon's 'Big Spring Deals'
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is giving people a lot to choose from, including a 29% discount on one of Lenovo's already-affordable tablets. You can save $60 on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus right now, snagging it for its lowest price ever of $149.
This tablet's MediaTek G80 octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM are powerful enough to handle simple browsing and media streaming with ease, and your shows will look fantastic on the Tab M10 Plus' 10.6-inch 2000 x 1200-pixel display. Plus, its 7,700 mAh battery can last up to 14 hours on a single charge.
Lenovo's Tab M10 Plus might not be as powerful as a previous-gen iPad, but it's also not nearly as expensive. For only $149, the Tab M10 Plus lets you browse the internet, stream media, and play mobile games without breaking the bank.
The best Lenovo Tab M10 Plus deal today
Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLenovo-Tab-M10-Plus-Tablet%2Fdp%2FB09TPZ121D%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
$209 $149 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $60 on one of the best Android tablets with this limited time Amazon deal.
Features: 10.6-inch 2000 x 1200 LED IPS touchscreen, MediaTek G80 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of microSD-expandable storage, Android 13 OS, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, 7700 mAh battery that can last up to 14 hours, 8-megapixel front- and rear-facing cameras
Release date: Feb. 2022
Price check: <a href="https://lenovo.7eer.net/c/221109/218864/3808?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lenovo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fp%2Ftablets%2Fandroid-tablets%2Flenovo-tab-series%2Flenovo-tab-m9-%289-inch-mtk%29%2Fzac30053us%3F" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Lenovo $159
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen Lenovo's Tab M10 Plus drop to.
Reviews: When testing the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, reviewers praised its battery life, sturdy build, and affordable price, and cited issues with some bloatware and middling performance.
Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/lenovo-tab-m10-plus-gen-3-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">★★★ | T3: <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/lenovo-tab-m10-fhd-plus" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★
Buy if: You're searching for an affordable tablet with a large display that can tackle simple tasks, like checking emails, streaming shows and music, and playing mobile games.
Don't buy if: You want to save up for a higher-quality tablet with a better OS, like iPadOS, more powerful specs, or a screen that's smaller, sharper, or both.
Alternative: Apple iPad 9 (64GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2F2021-Apple-10-2-inch-iPad-Wi-Fi%2Fdp%2FB09G9FPHY6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="lenovo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">
$329 $249 @ Amazon
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Most Popular
By Sarah Chaney
By Rael Hornby