Get gone, iPad Pro — OnePlus Pad is $80 off for Prime Day October

Prime Day is here, so don't miss out on some of these wild Prime Day tablet deals. One of the best deals I've seen all Prime Day for an Android tablet is this OnePlus Pad deal.

From now through Oct. 11, you can get the OnePlus Pad tablet for just $399 at Amazon w/ Prime . It normally costs $479, so that's $80 in savings and the lowest price ever for the Android tablet. You can also get it directly from OnePlus for the same price.

It's one of the Prime member-only Prime Big Deals Days you can get.

OnePlus Pad: $479 $399 @Amazon

Save $80 on the OnePlus Pad, a one of the better Android tablets out there. It's packed with a 11.61-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 CPU, and Dolby Atmos speakers. Price check: OnePlus $399

In our OnePlus Pad review, we wrote that the OnePlus Pad was the first Android tablet we have used that is a serious contender to take on the Apple iPad. With fast, smooth performance, it could handle document pushing in Google Docs, hours of video content, and even a little gaming.

The OnePlus Pad comes with a 9,510mAh battery which averaged 13 hours and 32 minutes with the display running at 60Hz, and lasted 13 hours and 22 minutes with the adaptive refresh rate turned on.

The 11.6-inch OnePlus Pad display is a media devouring beast thanks to its unique 7:5 aspect ratio and Dolby Vision HDR. And with four Dolby Atmos tuned speakers, the audio performance on the OnePlus Pad is excellent.

If you want something other than an Apple iPad, come over to the Android side of things with the OnePlus Pad.