Hurry! The Galaxy Watch FE drops $149 in limited time Woot deal

Woot continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary with solid discounts on tech we love. While Amazon's extended Prime Day sale is impressive, here's an excellent smartwatch deal from its other site,

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE for just $149 at Woot. It usually costs $199, so that's $50 off and the first discount ever on this just-released Samsung Watch.

If you don't mind spending more, you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 for $299 ($50 off) at Amazon. Or, splurge and preorder the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $649 ($80 off).

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch FE deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: $199 $149 @ Woot

Lowest price! Woot is slashing $50 off the new Samsung Galaxy Watch FE for a limited time. Features: 40mm case, fitness tracking, BIA sensor, Personalized HR Zones, heart rate tracker, sleep monitor Price check: Samsung $199

Launched in July 2024, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is one of the best smartwatches for Android users. It's also a budget-friendly alternative to the $349 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the $649 Galacy Watch Ultra.

The Galaxy Watch FE enters Samsung's line of wearables with advanced health and fitness monitoring. It features fitness tracking, a BIA sensor, personalized HR zones, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring.

If you want to invest in a new smartwatch to help you achieve your fitness goals, the Galaxy Watch FE is a budget-friendly option.