Crush your 2025 wellness goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, now $215 off

The new year is here, and it's time to get serious about sticking to those health and fitness resolutions. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the perfect companion for Android users looking for support with their wellness goals. And right now the watch is on sale at Amazon, with up to $215 in savings depending upon your color choice.
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra starting at $434, a sizable 33% off and $215 savings over its usual $649 price. To get this price, you need to choose the model with a Titanium Gray casing and an orange band, or the Titanium White with a white band. If you prefer the look of a dark band, the Titanium Silver model is just $15 more.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra uses Galaxy AI, as seen in the Galaxy 24 phone series and the Galaxy Watch 7 smartwatch, to amp up its ability to provide insights and tailored results. This rugged smartwatch supports to 10ATM water depth, has IP68 dust and water resistance, and was tested to the MIL-STD-810H military grade spec for durability.
It is Samsung's largest and most feature-packed WearOS smartwatch, and it's designed for outdoor and fitness enthusiasts who want something extra. The Watch Ultra has a 47mm titanium casing and breathable silicone band, and it has both GPS and LTE (separate wireless plan required).
Act now to grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at its lowest price ever.
Save $215! Amazon cuts 33% off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. This is Samsung's largest and most feature-packed smartwatch that's designed for outdoor enthusiasts. It has a 47mm titanium casing, breathable silicone band, and both GPS and LTE (separate wireless plan required). This GPAI-enabled smartwatch provides a slew of health and fitness capabilities, including: Energy score, wellness tips, heart rate tracking, sleep monitor, and a fitness tracker.
Features: Fitness and wellness tracking, heart-tracking with Galaxy AI, 47mm AMOLED screen with sapphire crystal, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 590mAh battery, rugged design (10ATM water depth, IP68 water and dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H military grade durability) Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Android, Wear OS, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, SmartThings
Release date: July 2024
Price history: An Amazon price tracker shows this is the best price ever for the Watch Ultra.
Price comparison: Best Buy $549 | Samsung $549 (up to $250 off w/ trade-in)
Reviews consensus: Our sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the Galaxy Watch Ultra and rated it 4 out of 5 stars, calling it "the sportiest, longest-lasting Samsung watch yet, prioritizing training and fitness features with AI insights."
Buy it if: You are an Android user and want to amp up your health and fitness tracking. You want a rugged, large screen smartwatch with a battery that lasts.
Don't buy it if: You have a small wrist. You prefer a smaller or low-profile wearable for tracking your workouts, sleep, and heart rate.
