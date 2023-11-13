Apple Watch 8 dips back to all-time low — save up to $110 in early Black Friday deal

The Apple Watch Series 8 is back to its lowest price ever in this early Black Friday deal. Given the relatively limited updates that the Apple Watch Series 9 got this year, saving big on the Series 8 is a great option.

Right now, you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 for $299. It usually fetches $399, so that's $100 in savings — taking the Apple Watch Series 8 back to its lowest price. This is one of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals and best Apple Black Friday deals available right now.

Apple's Watch Series 8 features GPS and an always-On Retina LTPO 396 x 484-pixel OLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It added a temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and emergency SOS. Plus, it's more durable than previous Apple Watch models. Waterproof to 50 meters, it's also crack-resistant and IP6X dust resistant.

In our Apple Watch Series 8 review, we loved its gorgeous display, excellent UI and new stylish colors. We were also impressed by the smartwatch's addition of menstrual and ovulation tracking. The Apple Watch 8 is an Editor's Choice smartwatch with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Size-wise, the Apple Watch Series 8 is identical to the Watch Series 7. The 41mm aluminum case model measures 1.6 x 1.5 x 0.4 inches and weighs 1.14 ounces. Just like the Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 includes heart rate tracking, blood-oxygen level tracking, and an ECG app. New to the Watch Series 8 were two temperature sensors for improved sleep tracking and cycle tracking.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a solid choice if you're in the market for a wearable, but if you want longer battery life or aren't all-in on the Apple ecosystem you should also consider these Garmin Black Friday deals.