Time's almost up! Garmin Black Friday deals are hitting all-time low prices

Black Friday is TODAY, Nov. 24, 2023, and we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. If you're looking for a smartwatch, I cannot think of a better time to go running toward the deals.

We've found deep discounts on top smartwatches like Garmin Epix 2. All of the following smartwatches from Garmin cover your health, fitness, and performance monitoring needs.

When it comes to battery life, Garmin destroys the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch, and Google Pixel. Whether you're going all out or want to keep your gifts within budget, Garmin has you covered for Black Friday. The most affordable model is of course the Garmin Instinct and Garmin Vivoactive 4S.

Looking for the best of the bunch? You can't go wrong with the Garmin Epix 2 or the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar. Meanwhile, the Garmin Venu 2S and Garmin Forerunner 745 run in the middle of the pack, for those that want to spend, but not too much.

Here are 6 Black Friday Garmin Watch deals you can get now.

Black Friday Garmin Watch deals

Garmin Epix 2: $799 $449 @ Amazon

Snag the Garmin Epix 2 in a slick early Black Friday sale that will save you money. The Garmin Epix 2 Slate Steel model offers the steepest discount (the one advertised above). The watch offers a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen. It can track your heart rate, blood oxygen, respiration, and even stress levels. Price check: $449 @ Walmart | $599 @ Best Buy

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: $799 $599 @ Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar gives users a rugged outdoor sport with all the health and fitness apps you desire displayed on a huge 1.4-inch color display as well as 28 + days of battery life thanks to solar charging. When you're not monitoring your heart rate, Blood Oxygen levels, or checking how many miles you've done, you can keep a keen on your location thanks to built-in GPS. Price check: $699 @ Best Buy

Garmin Forerunner 745: $499.99 $249 @ Amazon

Swim, bike, run, do it all with the Garmin Forerunner 745 running watch with GPS. The Forerunner 745 is designed with runners in mind. It will help you monitor your training if you improve your performance in triathlon, multisport, cycling, pool swimming, and track running. Featuring a 1.2-inch bright and colorful display, and 30+ hours of battery life, the Forerunner 745 is a powerful workout companion for serious athletes.

Garmin Venu 2S: $399 $249 @ Amazon

The stylish gold bezel on the Garmin Venu sets itself apart from other smartwatches. It is elegant and features advanced health monitoring and all the fitness features you're looking for. The bright and colorful AMOLED 1.3-inch display allows you to monitor your heart rate and oxygen levels and even choose from one of the 650 songs you've downloaded onto your Venu. Price check: $298 @ Best Buy

Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $329 $189 @ Amazon

This smaller-sized, elegant Garmin Vivoactive smartwatch can monitor heart rate, Oxygen levels, workouts, and more. This sturdy aluminum smartwatch combines dashing looks with high functionality. It includes GPS and the ability to download your favorite songs for your listening via BlueTooth headphones and up to 7 days of battery life. Its bright 1.1-inch touch display gives you access to a large cache of apps.