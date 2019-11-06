Best Chromebooks 2019

They're simple, secure and last a long time on a charge. The best Chromebooks are great not just for students but anyone who wants a laptop that's easy to use and less susceptible to malware than Windows laptops.

Chromebooks are evolving, too. Many of them now have sleeker designs and touch screens, some that have a more traditional clamshell look and some that sport 2-in-1 designs. Other Chromebooks offer a surprising amount of endurance, which is why we've devised our own Chromebook drop test. And with support for Android apps, Chromebooks are getting more versatile.

We review dozens of Chromebooks each year, and the ones that make our best Chromebooks list offer the ultimate combination of value, performance and computing comfort. Some are so good they also make our best laptop list overall. Here are the best Chromebooks you can buy now.

1. Asus Chromebook Flip C434

The best Chromebook overall

CPU: Intel Core m3-8100Y | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB eMMC | Display: 14-inch, 1080p touch screen | Dimensions: 12.6 x 8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Sleek, premium design

Thin display bezels

Vivid, 14-inch touch screen

Long battery life

Mixed performance

A tad pricey

The best overall Chromebook, the Flip C434 is an excellent successor to the Flip C302CA, our previous top pick. Not only do its super-small bezels allow Asus to fit its large 14-inch screen into a smaller chassis than you'd expect, that screen is both bright and colorful. On top of that, its aluminum design provides a more premium feel than most Chromebooks. Oh, and I almost forgot: it lasts about 10 hours on a single charge.

Read our full Asus Chromebook Flip C434 review.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Samsung Chromebook 3

Great for students and schools

CPU: 1.6-GHz Intel Celeron N3060 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel | Dimensions: 11.4 x 8 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Bright, accurate screen

Superb battery life

Strong performance

Fun webcam

Muddy speakers

Awkward button layout

Bottom runs warm

Easily the best Chromebook value, Samsung's 11.6-inch, 2.5-pound laptop is light enough to carry anywhere. And with 4GB of RAM, the Celeron N3060-powered Chromebook 3 can handle multitasking with aplomb. And for a cheap device, it looks really classy. Sure, it's plastic, but the metallic black covering is classy enough for any setting. On the Laptop Mag Battery Test, the Chromebook 3 ran for 9 hours and 44 minutes, which is more than enough for work and play all day.

Read our full Samsung Chromebook 3 review.

3. Dell Chromebook 3189

Durable and affordable for the younger crowd

CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel | Dimensions: 12.0 x 8.2 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 3.2 pounds

Good speakers

Solid battery life

Dim screen

Poor multitasking performance

Starting at $329, Dell's Chromebook 3189 lasts more than 9 hours on a single charge and offers a durable chassis that's ready for the classroom. It's a 2-in-1 with a touch screen, making it easy to use Android apps. And its MIL-SPEC-tested design means that little clumsy hands can drop the 3189 without causing too much damage. The Celeron processor isn't powerful, so the Chromebook 3189 is best for tackling a single homework task at a time.

Read our full Dell Chromebook 3189 review.



(Image credit: Future)

4. Google Pixelbook Go

A great display and very long battery life

CPU: Intel Core i5-8200Y | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Display: 13.3-inch, 1080p touch screen | Dimensions: 12.2 x 8.1 x 0.5 inches | Weight: 2.3 pounds

Superslim design

Bright, colorful display

Great battery life

Solid performance

Lackluster speakers

Scant ports

Keyboard a bit shallow

The Pixelbook Go is easily one of the best Chromebooks you can buy. Google's laptop is superslim and light at just 2 pounds, and it sports an easy-to-grip design. The extreme portability extends to this Chromebook's battery life, as it lasted a very impressive 11 hours and 29 minutes on our web surfing battery test. Other highlights include a vibrant 13.3-inch display and solid performance form its Core m3 processor (Core i5 is available). The speakers aren't stellar, but overall the Pixelbook Go is a great option.

Read our full Pixelbook Go review.



5. HP Chromebook x2

Our favorite detachable 2-in-1 Chromebook

CPU: Intel Core m3-7Y30 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB SSD | Display: 12.3-inch, 2400 x 1600-pixel | Dimensions: 11.5 x 8.3 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Bright, high-res display

All-day battery life

Comfortable typing experience

Solid sound

A bit heavier than other convertibles

Thick bezels

Core m3 CPU isn't the fastest

With all-day battery life and a comfortable, detachable design, the XP Chromebook x2 is everything is one of the best Chromebooks for business users. It's like a Microsoft Surface Pro that runs Chrome OS. The Chromebook x2 also offers a sharp, bright display, quality sound and a comfy keyboard for solid typing. The Core m3 processor isn't blazing, but it's plenty of oomph for working primarily in the cloud. Plus, HP includes the keyboard and pen in the price.

Read our full HP Chromebook x2 review.

6. Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630

The best 15-inch Chromebook

CPU: Intel Core i5-8250U | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB SSD | Display: 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2160-pixel | Dimensions: 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.1 pounds

Detailed 4K touch screen

Flexible aluminum chassis

Speedy performance

Subpar battery life (on 4K model)

Display could be brighter, more colorful

If you want a big-screen Chromebook, I bet you want it with a huge high-resolution panel. While the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 starts at $599 with a 1080p screen and a Core i3 CPU, it can be upgraded to a 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) screen with a Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which should provide enough speed for all the Android apps you want, and then some. This laptop also sports a neat aluminum lid, so its chassis looks as sharp as the images on its screen.

Read our full Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 review.

