Hurry! 5 Prime Day home office deals under $200 to supercharge your career

Like millions of people, you might've upgraded your home office setup over the last 1,580 days — just to choose a random number that would set you back to March 2020.

But even if the past four-plus years have seen you move from a pile of books to a proper laptop stand, there's no better time of year than right now — today, Wednesday, July 17, the last day of Amazon Prime Day 2024 — to have a little fun with your home office.

This mini-guide for upgrading your home office on Amazon Prime Day offers five essential home-office upgrades for under $200 each.

Rarely will you be able to supercharge your home workspace for less than $1,000.

At Laptop Mag, we hold our annual Home Office Awards and deeply research the best products to suggest ones worth your consideration. With that in mind, we'd like to share the below deals on high-quality, highly-reviewed docking stations, monitors, wireless mice, ergonomic office chairs, and perhaps the most critical piece of any home office setup you might not have a docking station.

AV Access KVM Switch docking station Was: $259.99 Now: $179.99 (31% off) Overview: It's a 12-in-1 docking station. Your two PCs can share abundant peripheral ports like 3x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 1x USB-C, 1x SD card, 1x LAN, 1x Toslink out, 1x 3.5mm headset, and two HDMI outputs. With ease, you can build a powerful workstation at home. (The LAN port can only provide Internet access for your laptop.) Why we love it: Docking stations and multi-port dongles are plentiful, but few have as many ports as the AV Access KVM Switch. It collects your cables and ensures ultimate productivity, ensuring your workflows are seamless and high-powered.

Yealink WH62 dual wireless headset Was: $259.99 Now: $183.58 (21% off) Overview: This plug-and-play wireless headset quickly connects to computers and desk phones. Teams can enter meetings with one click, and simple management makes office collaboration more efficient. It's a digitally enhanced cordless telecommunications (DECT) 6.0 phone headset, so it's a great partner for hybrid work. It offers a wireless range of up to 525 feet while being safer and specifically high-density. It has 13 hours (mono) and 14 hours (dual) talk time for a full workday. Why we love it: The attached microphone and headphones covered in soft foam do two things really well: It always provides a sharp output, and you can wear it for meetings-on-meetings-on-meetings without discomfort. It's consistent and comfortable, allowing you to focus on better, clearer communication with you colleagues.

Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse Was: $99.99 Now: $89.99 (10% off) Overview: Logitech’s premium peripheral has been a top pick for some time because of its quality build, enduring comfort, and wealth of features. It also features triple-switch technology, meaning that you can toggle between three different computers with a click of a button. Why we love it: You can customize its various buttons and scroll wheels to fit your most frequent actions, such as smart zoom, toggling forward and backward in web browsing, scrolling up and down the page, and more. You do need to download the Logi Options app, but it's incredibly intuitive and quick to set up.

Acer Nitro 27" WQHD 2560 x 1440 gaming monitor Was: $289.99 Now: $169.99 (41% off) Overview: A gaming monitor for your daily driver is like a sports car in the suburbs. Do you need such a high-performing vehicle? Maybe not always, but you know it's there when you need it. The Acer Nitro is a 27" monitor with a 16:9 ratio and a 180Hz refresh rate. It also features an ergonomic tilt of 5 to 25 degrees and a height adjustment range of nearly 5 inches. It has 2 HDMI ports, an audio out port, and a display port. And thankfully, an HDMI and display port cable are included! Why we love it: At a discount of 41%, you can't ignore the quality this monitor will bring to your home office. And if you want to game during your downtime, you know this is ready.