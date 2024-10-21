This OnePlus 12 phone deal comes with a free OnePlus Watch 2R
This deal tosses in a $229 watch with the purchase of a phone
OnePlus gets an early start on the epic holiday deals bandwagon with this offer via its website. Buy a OnePlus 12 phone, and you can get a OnePlus Watch 2R for free. The watch has a $229 retail value, which makes this a great combo if you need a new phone and a watch — but only for a limited time while supplies last.
In our hands-on review, we liked the OnePlus 12 phone. While we didn't assign a rating, we did note that the OnePlus 12 excelled across the board, with a capable camera array, elegant design, and solid performance. At $799, the baseline OnePlus 12 phone remains a good deal if you're looking for a high-performance model that emphasizes the basics (and not AI).
We didn't review the OnePlus Watch 2R, but we did review the similar OnePlus Watch 2, and we gave it an outstanding 4.5-star rating, praising its user-friendly design and excellent battery life.
If you don't want a watch, you could select a free OnePlus Nord 5G phone ($299 value) instead. This phone is more expensive than the watch, so if you opt for it, you're effectively getting an even better deal on the OnePlus 12 phone.
OnePlus also has a deal on its $499 OnePlus 12R phone. If you buy this less robust iteration of the OnePlus 12, you can select a free pair of OnePlus Buds 3 ($99 value).
Best OnePlus 12 deal
OnePlus 12 Unlocked (256GB)
Was: $799
Now: $799 @ OnePlus with free OnePlus Watch 2R ($229 value)
Get a free OnePlus Watch 2R smartwatch when you buy the OnePlus 12 phone. The phone is a highly capable handset with competitive design, performance, and imaging abilities.
Features: 6.8-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440) 120Hz 4500-nit ProXDR display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, Adreno 750 GPU, 512GB of storage, 5400mAh battery, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, +HLG, HDR ViVid, Dolby Atmos sound with noise cancellation, Dual nano-SIM slot, OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14
Release date: February 2024
Price comparison: Best Buy $799
Reviews: In our OnePlus 12 hands-on review, we praise the phone's stylish, elegant, sturdy design, excellent display and snappy, powerful performance.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on review
Buy it if: You're looking for a well-built Android phone that feels like it's a flagship phone. You want an excellent camera array with a 6x optical zoom. You need a phone with a crisp 120Hz display for smooth gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a phone with on-device AI capabilities.
