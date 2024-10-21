This OnePlus 12 phone deal comes with a free OnePlus Watch 2R

OnePlus gets an early start on the epic holiday deals bandwagon with this offer via its website. Buy a OnePlus 12 phone, and you can get a OnePlus Watch 2R for free. The watch has a $229 retail value, which makes this a great combo if you need a new phone and a watch — but only for a limited time while supplies last.

In our hands-on review, we liked the OnePlus 12 phone. While we didn't assign a rating, we did note that the OnePlus 12 excelled across the board, with a capable camera array, elegant design, and solid performance. At $799, the baseline OnePlus 12 phone remains a good deal if you're looking for a high-performance model that emphasizes the basics (and not AI).

We didn't review the OnePlus Watch 2R, but we did review the similar OnePlus Watch 2, and we gave it an outstanding 4.5-star rating, praising its user-friendly design and excellent battery life.

If you don't want a watch, you could select a free OnePlus Nord 5G phone ($299 value) instead. This phone is more expensive than the watch, so if you opt for it, you're effectively getting an even better deal on the OnePlus 12 phone.

OnePlus also has a deal on its $499 OnePlus 12R phone. If you buy this less robust iteration of the OnePlus 12, you can select a free pair of OnePlus Buds 3 ($99 value).

Best OnePlus 12 deal