OnePlus Watch 2 review: Sometimes sequels are way better

With elegance, durability, and robust battery life, the OnePlus Watch 2 is a serious contender for the title of best wearable. Posh and durable are a very sexy combination that is hard to resist.

OnePlus Watch 2 specs Price: $299

Display: 1.43 inch AMOLED (466x466)

Internal storage: 32GB ROM / RAM 2GB RAM

Mobile Payments: Yes

Connectivity: Bluetooth, NFC, WiFi

Battery: 100 hours (smart mode)

Water resistance: 50m (164 feet) IP68

Size: 1.85 x 1.83 x 0.47-inches

Weight: 1.72 ounces, 2.82 ounces w/ strap

At Mobile World Congress 2024, OnePlus launched its sequel to the OpenPlus Watch, the OnePlus Watch 2 – and it is proof that sometimes a sequel can be better than its predecessor, occasionally even by a vast margin.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is a huge leap forward, partially thanks to OnePlus choosing to make it a Wear OS 4 device, and its unique Dual-Engine Architecture, utilizing two chipsets, aims to deliver both performance and power efficiency. Leading the pack in battery life, the Watch 2 promises a market-beating 100 hours in Smart Mode, minimizing the need for frequent charging.

We got our hands on an early review unit and I love its aesthetics and performance. The One Plus Watch 2 is made from high-quality materials that enhance its sleek design and will elevate your wristwatch game.

OnePlus pulled out all the stops with the Watch 2, and it poses a serious challenge to both the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch as it delivers many of the same features from fall detection to SOS, to tap-and-go payments.

It looks good, includes all your favorite smartwatch tools and tricks, and has phenomenal battery life that the competition simply can’t compete with. Let’s take it for a run around NYC and Barcelona and see if it lives up to the hype.

OnePlus Watch 2: Price and configurations

Currently, there is only one configuration of the OnePlus Watch 2 and it starts at $299.

It delivers on style, and sturdiness, and arrives with many premium features for that price. Its closest competitor in price, quality, and features is the Apple Watch Series 9 which will run you $699 for the steel version.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will run you $349 and runs the same Wear OS version as the OnePlus Watch 2. However, the Watch 2 is much better looking and has way better battery life.

If you preorder the OnePlus Watch 2 between February 26, and March 3, 2024. You can save $50 when you trade in any watch, in any condition. If you order via Amazon, Prime members get $50 off from March 3-31, 2024.

OnePlus Watch 2: Design

Following the design cues of its smartphone counterparts, the OnePlus Watch 2 exudes understated elegance with its premium Black Steel and Radiant Steel colorways.

(Image credit: Future)

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and high-quality materials, it seamlessly blends the roles of a stylish accessory and a reliable smart device. This is a smartwatch for those who value practicality, durability, and a touch of individuality on their wrist. To put it mildly, the Watch 2 is posh to the max.

Durability is prioritized with a 2.5D sapphire crystal cover for scratch resistance and a stainless steel chassis for enhanced protection against rust and corrosion. The Watch 2 also meets the latest MIL-STD-810H military standard for toughness, while its IP68 and 5ATM water resistance ratings ensure worry-free performance even during swims. These specs easily put the Watch 2 on par with offerings from Samsung and Apple.

(Image credit: Future)

The high-performance rubber green band that came with my Radiant Steel Watch 2, is super comfortable and lightweight which allows me to forget it's there. Its unobtrusive presence also means wearing it at night to track my sleep feels like nothing at all.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

As a side note, the OnePlus Watch 2 scores points for perfectly matching my Flowy Emerald OnePlus 12. The two together make ideal companions thanks to their design pairing and unique looks.

OnePlus Watch 2: Display

(Image credit: Future)

Dive into dazzling visuals with the Watch 2's 1.43-inch AMOLED display featuring a smooth 60Hz refresh rate, 1000-nit peak brightness in HBM mode, a luxurious 2.5D sapphire crystal face, and a crisp 466x466-pixel resolution.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is IP68 sweat and water-resistant with up to 5 ATM (50 meters or 164 feet) of water resistance, meaning you can shower with it or even go for a swim.

(Image credit: Future)

I have showered, washed dishes, and bumped into a few things with the OnePlus Watch on and it hasn’t scratched, dented, or chipped. The included thick green rubber sports band (which matches my OP 12) is also very sturdy. Did I mention it has been MIL-STD-810H tested and certified?

It comes with over 20 watch faces for OnePlus Watch 2 users to choose from, and they’re all pretty damn snazzy. I love how colorful and bright the display is, and, when combined with Wear OS, the experience is tight and super responsive.

I found fonts are always crisp, brightly displayed, and easy to read. Plus, the round display suits my larger hands and wrists better than the rectangular Apple Watch.

OnePlus Watch 2: Health tracking

(Image credit: Future)

The OnePlus Watch 2 isn't just a smartwatch; it's your personal health and fitness companion. Powered by the OHealth app, it collects and analyzes a wealth of data to give you deeper insights into your well-being. I found that OHealth went beyond steps and calories, offering long-term reports and over 100 sports modes to personalize your workouts.

With the dedicated Health Labs and ongoing R&D, OnePlus ensures OHealth is constantly evolving to support your health journey. The Watch 2 is more than a smartwatch; it's your personalized path to a healthier you.

Since the Watch 2 is Wear OS, you can also use and enjoy most if not all of the Google fitness apps, except the Fitbit app. I found readings to be highly accurate as I compared them with readings from a finger monitor that we have in our home. Overall, the health monitoring apps were accurate and ran smoothly, I enjoyed learning about how little REM Sleep I get.

(Image credit: Future)

Optical Heart Rate sensor

The OnePlus Watch 2 uses an optical heart rate sensor to collect pulse data while you’re wearing it. The device also detects heart fluctuations known as HRV to provide insights into your levels of stress, which could seriously affect your heart's function. Comparing the sensor’s results to my finger monitors, proved that the OnePlus Watch 2 is very accurate at tracking my heart rate data. It has provided me with valuable information and even alerted me when my heart rate fell below normal.

SpO2 monitoring

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been keeping a closer eye on their blood oxygen levels as a low level of saturation could be a major risk to your health. I own a finger monitor that checks my pulse and blood oxygen saturation levels and so I used it to gain a comparison. I am happy to report that the results matched 99.9% of the time.

(Image credit: Future)

As a former smoker, I do monitor my levels and it’s good to see my lungs still function very well. The Sp02 app on the watch is very clean and simple to use. There is also an application very similar to the one on my Apple Watch that reminds me to take a break and just breathe, which I find helpful, not that I forget to breathe but, sometimes I forget to take a break.

Heart and stress tracking

The heart rate data generated by the Watch 2 is accurate as I compared it to my finger monitor. I like the fact that you also get warnings if your heart rate fluctuates wildly, or if you're under stress. I have been using heart rate monitoring for years now because many of my family members have suffered from heart issues at very young ages. So far, I have been blessed to not. However, having the OnePlus Watch 2 keeping an accurate and constant watch on things helps me keep my stress level down.

(Image credit: Future)

Stay calm and conquer your day with the OnePlus Watch 2's advanced stress monitor. This smartwatch goes beyond simply telling you you're stressed; it uses heart rate variability (HRV) to calculate a personalized stress score and track trends over time.

This insightful data helps you identify stress triggers and take proactive steps to manage them, promoting overall well-being and a sense of control over your mental health. So, breathe easy and let the Watch 2 guide you towards a calmer, more mindful you.

Also, I suggest people take a look at the ONP Zen app and other meditative applications that are readily available.

OnePlus Watch 2 fitness tracking

The OnePlus Watch 2 will track your fitness in the Health app, monitoring distances traveled while running, or walking. Although the watch doesn’t work in conjunction with Google Fit, it covers all of my needs and I can always add the info to the app later. Also, there is monitoring for so many sports that I lost count, I know they say 100, but Badminton and Pickleball aren’t real sports! I kid, I tease. (Editor's note: Does he though?)

From running, walking, and weight lifting, the OnePlus Watch 2 has you covered and will provide you with detailed fitness information that you will find helpful.

OnePlus Watch 2: Sleep tracking

(Image credit: Future)

Forget sleep trackers, the OnePlus Watch 2 is your new sleep guru. This smartwatch dives deep into your slumber, analyzing deep, light, REM, and awake phases to provide a detailed sleep quality score. But it doesn't stop there. It even monitors your breathing rate and assesses snoring risk, giving you a holistic picture of your nighttime habits.

Plus, thoughtful features like smart sleep mode minimize distractions for a truly restful slumber. Backed by a vast suite of sleep-related insights and recommendations, the Watch 2 empowers you to actively improve your sleep and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to conquer the day. I am now using the data collected to focus on improving my restfulness and my overall health.

OnePlus Watch 2: Features

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

OnePlus chose to go with Wear OS 4 this time around, and it has certainly paid off. WearOS seamless connectivity and customization are key features of the OnePlus Watch 2. Thanks to Wear OS 4, you get Google Maps, Assistant, Wallet, and Calendar right on your wrist – alongside access to a vast app library through Google Play. Control your smart home or check your schedule with a glance, all while enjoying smooth multi-device interaction with your OnePlus phone thanks to Fast Pair and Find My Device.

Personalization is easy with 20 built-in watch faces and 80 downloadable options, plus customizable tiles. And OnePlus users get even more convenience with features like synchronized weather and alarms between their phone and Watch 2. Whether you're an Android enthusiast or a OnePlus loyalist, the Watch 2 promises a connected and personalized smartwatch experience.

I enjoyed being able to answer texts and messages from my social apps while on the go via the Watch 2. You can either physically type or use voice-to-text, which is a massive time saver. My other favorite feature is tap-to-pay using Google Wallet, which makes hopping on the New York City subway a breeze.

On top of all that, the OnePlus Watch 2, is the only smartwatch in its price range boasting both L5 and L1 GPS frequencies. This innovative dual-antenna design unlocks a whole new level of location tracking accuracy and reliability. L5 technology tackles L1 limitations, delivering pinpoint 30cm precision even in challenging environments.

Whether you're blazing a forest trail or navigating city streets, the Watch 2 keeps you on track with consistent, error-free performance. Plus, faster signal acquisition and real-time tracking ensure your distance, pace, and route mapping are always on point.

I was able to ditch my doubts and embrace a smarter, more reliable workout companion with the OnePlus Watch 2. Trust me, I get lost in Brooklyn’s massive Prospect Park on the regular, but not while wearing the OP Watch 2. I now have to come up with another excuse for being late, like the lizard people got me and held me captive.

OnePlus Watch 2: Battery life and charging

Ditch the power bank! The OnePlus Watch 2 packs a serious punch in its 500mAh battery, thanks to the efficient Dual-Engine Architecture. Here's the lowdown:

And when it's time to refuel, OnePlus' 7.5W VOOC Fast Charging gets you to 100% in just an hour. Need a quick boost? Ten minutes is all it takes for a full day's worth of battery life in Smart Mode. So, whether you're conquering your fitness goals or exploring the great outdoors, the Watch 2 keeps up with your active lifestyle.

During my time with the OP Watch 2, in smart mode, I averaged four days without having to recharge, and I could have pushed into the 5th day easily, but I chose not to. The speed of recharging is another superpower that puts the OP Watch 2, levels above the rest.

Bottom line

I have owned, an Apple Watch (it fell apart after two years), have tested the last three iterations of Samsung Galaxy Watches (some of my favorites), and honestly have loved the Google Pixel Watch 2, but, they each cannot match the OnePlus Watch 2, in battery life, and I think overall curb appeal. This is not to say they’re not good wearables, but they struggle in the one area I believe matters most, and for me, that's battery life.

Being that it shares Wear OS with both the Pixel and Galaxy watches it has the same capabilities, and use cases. And, to be honest, I may never get over the trauma Apple put me through with its 2022 Apple Watch launch – where it was a choice between death or having an Apple Watch Ultra. Which, at $799, I would have to consider a crime spree to afford.

I think at $299, the OP Watch 2 is perfectly priced just below the Galaxy Watches, and below Apple’s higher tier watches while matching them both in capability and surpassing both in styling. If you like posh styling and durability, combined with an excellent price point, then the OnePlus Watch 2, is in my humble opinion, your best option.

The One Plus Watch 2 will go on sale at OnePlus.com starting March 4, and on Amazon starting March 11, 2024.