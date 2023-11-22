This Google Pixel 8 Black Friday deal includes 6 months of unlimited data
Or just save $90 in Mint Mobile Black Friday deal instead
Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. Redoing your phone plan can be a pain, but there's no better time than Black Friday, because that's where all the epic deals are.
For Black Friday, Mint Mobile is rolling out a new deal that gives you 3 months of data for free when you buy 3 months, including unlimited data plans. Or you can also buy a Pixel 8 and get 6 months of data for free, again including unlimited data plans.
Here are the Black Friday Mint Mobile deals.
Mint Mobile Black Friday deals
Mint Mobile data: Buy 3 months get 3 months free
Save up to $90 when you go with the Mint Mobile Black Friday deal. You get 5G wireless and you can even bring your own unlocked device into the plan without issue. And if you're coming over from AT&T or Verizon, you can bring your number and get a second plan for FREE.
Google Pixel 8: $50/month w/ 6 months free data
The Google Pixel 8 packs a 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak). Under the hood is the latest Google Tensor G3 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 8 has a 50MP main camera and 10.5MP front camera. The Pixel 8 packs a 4,575 mAh battery which lasts up to 24+ hours (rated) on a full tank and supports fast wireless charging.
Pixel 8 Pro: $75/month w/ 6 months free data
The Google Pixel 8 Pro packs a 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Its rear triple camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto camera. For video calling and self portraits, it's equipped with a 10.5MP front camera. The Pixel 8 Pro's 5,050 mAh battery lasts 24+ hours (rated) and supports fast wireless charging.
