This Google Pixel 8 Black Friday deal includes 6 months of unlimited data

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, 2023, but we’re already seeing some fiery deals on the top products from laptops to phones. Redoing your phone plan can be a pain, but there's no better time than Black Friday, because that's where all the epic deals are.

For Black Friday, Mint Mobile is rolling out a new deal that gives you 3 months of data for free when you buy 3 months, including unlimited data plans. Or you can also buy a Pixel 8 and get 6 months of data for free, again including unlimited data plans.

Here are the Black Friday Mint Mobile deals.

Mint Mobile data: Buy 3 months get 3 months free

Save up to $90 when you go with the Mint Mobile Black Friday deal. You get 5G wireless and you can even bring your own unlocked device into the plan without issue. And if you're coming over from AT&T or Verizon, you can bring your number and get a second plan for FREE.

Google Pixel 8: $50/month w/ 6 months free data

The Google Pixel 8 packs a 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak). Under the hood is the latest Google Tensor G3 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Pixel 8 has a 50MP main camera and 10.5MP front camera. The Pixel 8 packs a 4,575 mAh battery which lasts up to 24+ hours (rated) on a full tank and supports fast wireless charging.