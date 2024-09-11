Our beloved Galaxy S24 Ultra crashes to $949 in Discover Samsung deal, its lowest price ever

The fantastic Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is heavily discounted among today's best phone deals. Thanks to Samsung's Discover Fall sale, you can own the Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $949. It normally costs $1,300 unlocked, so that's $350 in savings and the lowest price ever for this Samsung phone outright.

Alternatively, you can save up to $750 when you trade your old Galaxy handset, iPhone, or Pixel phone. You'll receive the highest trade-in value of $750 for a Galaxy S23 Ultra, $600 for an iPhone 15 Pro Max, and $300 for a Pixel 7 Pro.

Released in January 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU and Adreno 750 graphics. Straight out of the box, it runs on Google's Android 14 and is expected to receive Android 15 later this year.

Making everyday mobile tasks easier, it features intuitive AI-driven functions like Google Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Photo Assist. If you want a fool-proof means of capturing vibrant photos and recording color-accurate video vivid detail, even in low light, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the phone you want.

So if you want to wait for next year's Galaxy S25 Ultra which won't be vastly different from its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a wise choice. Especially now at this ever-so-tempting price.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S4 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked)

Was: $1,299

Now: $949 @ Samsung

Overview:

You can save $350 on the Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra phone. Unlocked for activation with wireless carriers in the U.S., it works with AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi. Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery with nearly 17-hour battery life, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1 Release Date: January 2024 Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen yet for an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra. It beats the previous all-time low price of $1,135. Price comparison: Amazon $1,074 | Best Buy $1,074 Reviews: As praised in our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we gave Samsung's latest S Pen-equipped phone a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. This top-shelf flagship Android phone features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a new vapor chamber to boost performance and extend battery life. Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★ Buy it if: You want a durable phone that ships with a stylus and packs pro-grade cameras and a powerful tele-zoom. Don't buy it if: You don't like big phones or if you don't find yourself using a stylus pen.