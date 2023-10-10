I review phones for a living — don't skip this Google Pixel 7a Prime Day exclusive deal
Budget champion Google Pixel 7a is on sale in time for Prime Day
The Google Pixel 7a is an absolute champion within the world of smartphones, offering the most impressive cost-to-performance balance of any phone available today. Just in time for October Prime Day 2023 Amazon is slashing $100 dollars off Google's 6.1-inch Pixel phone.
Don't miss the unlocked Google Pixel 7a for $399 at Amazon. At $100 in savings this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the 7a and one of the best Prime Day phone deals you can get.
Google Pixel 7a:
$499 $399 @ Amazon
Now $100 off, the Google Pixel 7a was already a solid value, but this cements it as a perfect blend of cost and performance. Not only did we give this phone a perfect 5/5 score, but it's been our pick for the best phone for most people in 2023 for months.
Price check: $449 @ Best Buy
Built upon Android 14 with a 6.1-inch 2,400 x 1080-pixel OLED display, 8GB of RAM, Google's Tensor G2 processor and 128GB of storage, you will not find a better smartphone deal out there right now.
In our Google Pixel 7a review, I claimed that it is the "best phone for most people," and that was considering its initial $499 price point. With it now seeing a drop to $399 for Prime Day, it's clearer than ever that Google's budget champion is the best choice for those needing a new smartphone at an affordable price.
On our Laptop Mag battery test, which involves continuous web surfing at 150 nits with cellular, it lasted a total of 10 hours and 5 minutes, which is great considering a similar budget phone like the iPhone SE 2022 only lasted 7 hours and 38 minutes.
And let us not forget that Google Pixel phones are particularly beloved for their cameras, with in my review I said the 7a "produces some of the best low-light shots" I've seen. With a 64MP Quad PD Pro Bayer wide-angle camera as its primary, alongside a 13MP selfie camera and ultrawide, it will not disappoint those who want a great phone camera.
