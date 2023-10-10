I review phones for a living — don't skip this Google Pixel 7a Prime Day exclusive deal

The Google Pixel 7a is an absolute champion within the world of smartphones, offering the most impressive cost-to-performance balance of any phone available today. Just in time for October Prime Day 2023 Amazon is slashing $100 dollars off Google's 6.1-inch Pixel phone.

Don't miss the unlocked Google Pixel 7a for $399 at Amazon. At $100 in savings this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the 7a and one of the best Prime Day phone deals you can get.

Google Pixel 7a: $499 $399 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the Google Pixel 7a was already a solid value, but this cements it as a perfect blend of cost and performance. Not only did we give this phone a perfect 5/5 score, but it's been our pick for the best phone for most people in 2023 for months. Price check: $449 @ Best Buy

Built upon Android 14 with a 6.1-inch 2,400 x 1080-pixel OLED display, 8GB of RAM, Google's Tensor G2 processor and 128GB of storage, you will not find a better smartphone deal out there right now.

In our Google Pixel 7a review, I claimed that it is the "best phone for most people," and that was considering its initial $499 price point. With it now seeing a drop to $399 for Prime Day, it's clearer than ever that Google's budget champion is the best choice for those needing a new smartphone at an affordable price.

On our Laptop Mag battery test, which involves continuous web surfing at 150 nits with cellular, it lasted a total of 10 hours and 5 minutes, which is great considering a similar budget phone like the iPhone SE 2022 only lasted 7 hours and 38 minutes.

And let us not forget that Google Pixel phones are particularly beloved for their cameras, with in my review I said the 7a "produces some of the best low-light shots" I've seen. With a 64MP Quad PD Pro Bayer wide-angle camera as its primary, alongside a 13MP selfie camera and ultrawide, it will not disappoint those who want a great phone camera.

