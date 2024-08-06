Google Pixel 8 Pro plummets to record low price of $599 ahead of Pixel 9 series launch
Nab an unlocked Pixel 8 Pro for the cheap
The Google Pixel 8 Pro price drop you've been waiting for is here. Just days before the anticipated Google Pixel 9 launch, the Pixel 8 Pro hits its lowest price ever.
Right now, you can get yourself an unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro for $699 at Best Buy. That's $300 off its regular retail price of $999. Or, snap it up for just $599 when you activate it on a carrier network through Best Buy. First launched back in Oct. 2023, this marks the Pixel 8 Pro's biggest discount yet.
This is one of the best phone deals among Best Buy's back-to-school deals.
Google's top-tier Pixel 8 Pro's specs rundown includes a 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), 12GB of RAM, a triple camera array, and 5,050 mAh battery.
With high-end specs and useful functions like Gemini AI and Circle to Search, the Pixel 8 Pro affords you the best Android experience in a mobile phone. If you're due for an upgrade or switching from iPhone, the Pixel 8 Pro is worth considering. Especially at this tempting low price.
Best Google Pixel 8 Pro deal
Google Pixel 8 Pro Unlocked
Was: $999
Now: $699 @ Best Buy ($599 w/ Activation)
Overview:
Save $300 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro or save $400 when you activate with a carrier via Best Buy.
Features: 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 10.5MP front camera, 5,050 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging
Release date: October 2023
Price history: This is the Pixel 8 Pro's lowest price to date.
Price comparison: Amazon $749 | Google $200 w/ Google Fi
Reviews: Although we haven't reviewed the Pixel 8 Pro from Google, our sister's sites gave it high praise. Reviewers like the Pixel 8 Pro for its matte glass design, camera features, and fast charging support.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★ |
Buy it if: You're looking for a high-end smartphone that can take excellent photos, perform extremely well, and last longer than a day between charges.
Don't buy it if: You want a simple phone for the basics like calling, texting, and internet browsing. Or, you want to spend more on a premium phone with an even better camera setup, longer battery life, and more impressive performance. Samsung's Galaxy S24 series is a wise option.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.