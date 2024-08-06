Google Pixel 8 Pro plummets to record low price of $599 ahead of Pixel 9 series launch

The Google Pixel 8 Pro price drop you've been waiting for is here. Just days before the anticipated Google Pixel 9 launch, the Pixel 8 Pro hits its lowest price ever.

Right now, you can get yourself an unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro for $699 at Best Buy. That's $300 off its regular retail price of $999. Or, snap it up for just $599 when you activate it on a carrier network through Best Buy. First launched back in Oct. 2023, this marks the Pixel 8 Pro's biggest discount yet.

This is one of the best phone deals among Best Buy's back-to-school deals.

Google's top-tier Pixel 8 Pro's specs rundown includes a 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), 12GB of RAM, a triple camera array, and 5,050 mAh battery.

With high-end specs and useful functions like Gemini AI and Circle to Search, the Pixel 8 Pro affords you the best Android experience in a mobile phone. If you're due for an upgrade or switching from iPhone, the Pixel 8 Pro is worth considering. Especially at this tempting low price.

Best Google Pixel 8 Pro deal