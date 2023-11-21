Apple launches Black Friday event — earn up to $200 in gift cards
Black Friday might be a few days away, but many are already making preparations for the onslaught of deals, with some vendors even providing appetizing early discounts. And of course, Apple is taking its own part in the excitement, hosting its own Apple Store Shopping Event.
This only takes place from November 24 and onwards, but purchasing any one of the eligible products could yield a gift card worth up to $200. While this isn't the exact same as a "deal," it is effectively saving you money, especially if you plan to continue shopping at Apple stores.
Best Apple Shopping Event Black Friday deals
iPhone 14, 13 or SE: Get up to a $75 gift card upon purchase
Purchasing the iPhone 14, 13, or SE will yield up to a $75 Apple Gift Card. Remember, this is only eligible if you spend your money starting November 24, so don't get too trigger happy. The iPhone 15 is notably not a part of this lineup, but if you're looking for a device from one of the previous generations, this could be a great time to invest.
MacBook Air or Mac Mini: Get up to a $200 gift card upon purchase
Purchasing a MacBook Air or Mac Mini comes with up to a a $200 Apple Gift Card, assuming you're buying it from November 24. The MacBook Air is a wonderful machine, and considering the starting price for the 13-inch is $999, you could be saving a lot of money. We won't know for sure what the lower priced models will yield in terms of gift cards, as the website says "up to," but we'll see when the 24tth comes.
iPad 10th Gen, Pro, Air or Mini: Get up to a $100 gift card upon purchase
Buying a iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad (10th Gen) or iPad Mini comes with up to a $100 gift card if purchased starting on November 24. Regardless, this deal covers many of Apple's latest iPad products, so if you've been needing one, this is a good time to invest.
Apple Watch Series 9 or SE: Get a $50 gift card upon purchase
Both the Apple Watch Series 9 and SE are eligible for this $50 Apple Store Gift Card when purchased starting from November 24. The Series 9 in particular features advanced workout metrics, a phenomenally bright always-on display and a trackers for heart rate, blood oxygen, mood and more.
AirPods 2nd Generation, 3rd Generation, Pro or Max: Get up to a $75 gift card upon purchase
Plenty of AirPods will be available starting November 24 for up to a $75 Apple Store Gift Card. Great models like the AirPods Pro offer greater active noise cancelling, a transparency mode, adaptive audio tailored to noise control your environment, and spatial audio. With a single charge, it can last six hours long.
