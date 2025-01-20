Galaxy S25 is coming, but Samsung is slashing up to $950 off Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with this massive-trade-in deal
Get a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starting at $349
We are days away from Samsung officially unveiling its Galaxy S25 series at the first Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. While there are multiple rumored devices, the follow-up to the Editor's Choice-winning Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the biggest for Android fans. However, if you're not set on getting the latest model, you can save a massive amount with certain phones using Samsung's trade-in offers.
If you take the maximum trade-in value of $750 and choose one of the three Samsung exclusive colors (Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, Titanium Orange) for an additional $200 discount, you can now pick up an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $350 at Samsung.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra launched a year ago, yet it remains one of the best phones you can buy in 2025. Its smooth AI-driven features like Google Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Photo Assist make everyday tasks easier. It also has an outstanding camera system with optical zoom. We recently looked at the rumors regarding the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra, which may help you decide if the latest and greatest is worth the added cost.
Note that if you've been considering a Galaxy S24 Ultra, this might be your last chance to get a terrific deal on the phone in a color and capacity of your choosing. Amazon already no longer stocks the Galaxy S24 Ultra (the only listings at Amazon are for used products.
Act fast to grab the best deal you can on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, or if you do want the latest, don't miss the Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order offers, which include $50 off plus trade-in incentives and possibly a storage upgrade.
Today's best Galaxy S24 Ultra deal
Overview:
Save up to $950 on the Editor's Choice Galaxy S24 Ultra with this epic Samsung deal. If you trade in a Galaxy S23 Ultra and get the highest trade-in value of $750, and choose one of the three Samsung exclusive colors to save an additional $200, you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $349 with 256GB of storage. The Galaxy S24 Ultra in this deal is unlocked for activation with wireless carriers in the U.S., including AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi.
Features: 6.8-inch (3120 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, Adreno 750 graphics, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery with nearly 17-hour battery life, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1
Release Date: January 2024
Price history: It's the lowest price ever for the unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra and $200 less than the best price just a couple of weeks ago.
Price comparison: Best Buy $999 ($899 w/ activation)
Reviews: We gave the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. This was the flagship Android phone to beat in 2024, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and performance-boosting vapor chamber.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a solid AI-enabled phone with a stylus and an outstanding camera system that includes a powerful tele-zoom lens.
Don't buy it if: You don't want a large-screen phone, AI features, or a stylus. You want the latest model.
