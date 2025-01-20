Galaxy S25 is coming, but Samsung is slashing up to $950 off Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with this massive-trade-in deal

We are days away from Samsung officially unveiling its Galaxy S25 series at the first Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event. While there are multiple rumored devices, the follow-up to the Editor's Choice-winning Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the biggest for Android fans. However, if you're not set on getting the latest model, you can save a massive amount with certain phones using Samsung's trade-in offers.

If you take the maximum trade-in value of $750 and choose one of the three Samsung exclusive colors (Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, Titanium Orange) for an additional $200 discount, you can now pick up an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $350 at Samsung.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra launched a year ago, yet it remains one of the best phones you can buy in 2025. Its smooth AI-driven features like Google Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Photo Assist make everyday tasks easier. It also has an outstanding camera system with optical zoom. We recently looked at the rumors regarding the Galaxy S25 Ultra vs. Galaxy S24 Ultra, which may help you decide if the latest and greatest is worth the added cost.

Note that if you've been considering a Galaxy S24 Ultra, this might be your last chance to get a terrific deal on the phone in a color and capacity of your choosing. Amazon already no longer stocks the Galaxy S24 Ultra (the only listings at Amazon are for used products.

Act fast to grab the best deal you can on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, or if you do want the latest, don't miss the Galaxy S25 Ultra pre-order offers, which include $50 off plus trade-in incentives and possibly a storage upgrade.

Today's best Galaxy S24 Ultra deal