Samsung Galaxy S25 preorder deals: Early discounts, trade-in offers, freebies

The wait is over Samsung fans! Samsung is now accepting preorders for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. As predicted, Samsung's Galaxy S25 phones cost the same as Galaxy S24 series.

The base model 6.2-inch Galaxy S25 costs $799 to start, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S25 Plus is priced at $999, and the 6.8-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra starts from $1,299.

In true Samsung style, there are hundreds of reasons to preorder the Galaxy S25 today.

Preorder the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S25 at Samsung.com starting from $799 and get up to $500 of instant trade-in credit and a $50 Samsung Credit. You may apply this digital cash towards purchasing must-have Galaxy S25 accessories, a storage upgrade, and Samsung Care device protection.

Alternatively, preorder the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus starting from $999 at Samsung.com to receive up to $700 of instant trade-in credit and a $100 Samsung Credit.

Or, treat yourself to Samsung's noteworthy 6.8-inch Galaxy S25 Ultra with S Pen starting from $1299 to receive up to $900 of instant trade-in credit and a $300 Samsung Credit.

Preorders are expected to ship to arrive by the Galaxy S25's February 7 release date. However, don't be surprised if it lands at your doorstep a few days earlier. Based on my own experience preordering, it occasionally happens

Besides Samsung, you may also preorder the Galaxy 25 Ultra at Amazon and get a free $200 Amazon Gift Card. Not to be outdone, Best Buy's Galaxy S25 Ultra deal, bundles preorders with a free $200 Best Buy gift card.

If you're due for an upgrade or switching networks, the Galaxy S25 is available for preorder at AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Each carrier offers Galaxy S25 preorder deals for new and existing customers. You may even score a free Galaxy S25 for trading-in your old phone, opening a new line or adding a new line to your current plan.

So if you want to daily drive with Samsung's new Galaxy S25 flagship series, there are many of preorder options available and more importantly, plenty of ways to save.

Preorder Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25: $799 at Samsung Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S25 at Samsung.com starting from $799 and get up to $500 of instant trade-in credit and a $50 Samsung credit to purchase add-on accessories, storage upgrades, and Samsung Care. Features: 6.2-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage (up to 256GB) triple rear camera (50MP wide AF OIS, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 4000 mAh battery, One UI 7, Android 15

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: $999 at Samsung Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus starting from $999 at Samsung.com to receive up to $700 of instant trade-in credit and a $100 Samsung credit to purchase must-have Galaxy S25 Plus accessories, storage upgrades, and Samsung Care. Features: 6.7-inch QHD+ (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage (up to 512GB), a triple rear camera (50MP wide AF OIS, 10MP 3x tele, 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 4900 mAh battery, One U1 7, and Android 15 OS