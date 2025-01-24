Ordered a Galaxy S25 Ultra? Here are top 5 deals on S25 protective cases

Samsung kicked off the launch of its new Galaxy S25 series phones at the January Unpacked event on Wednesday. As expected, the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra is all the rage, with premium cameras, a stunning display, and a beefy battery.

If you've already pre-ordered the Galaxy S25 Ultra (or plan to), it's wise to protect your costly investment with a phone case. Even though the phone was just announced, we've been able to source some great deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra phone cases.

My favorite pick is the Torras Kickstand case, which costs just $28. It has a gorgeous matte black sheen and an adjustable kickstand built right in. If that doesn't sound like your vibe, no worries! We found four other Galaxy S25 Ultra case deals for you to choose from.

Best Galaxy S25 Ultra case deals

Spigen Tough Armor Case: was $19 now $18 at Amazon Spigen is a go-to phone case brand because it's known for making durable, reliable cases. This case, in particular, features raised edges to protect the screen and camera array, comes with protective foam at every corner to absorb shock, has been AI-tested with 80,000 drop simulations, and is compatible with wireless chargers. Make sure you tick the coupon box before checkout to get 5% off.

Temdan Clear Case: was $12 now $9 at Amazon Clear phone cases let you show off your new phone while still offering protection, but clear cases often get yellow over time. This case comes with an anti-yellowing, antioxidant layer to help prevent that. The case has built-in magnets to help it work seamlessly with wireless chargers, raised bezels around the screen and cameras, and military-grade drop protection.

Spigen Thin Fit Case: was $18 now $17 at Amazon If you want your Galaxy S25 Ultra to have a sleek, minimalistic look, this is the phone case for you. The exterior features matte silicone that's soft to the touch and easy to grip onto. And of course, as with other Spigen cases, it comes with military-grade drop protection and works with wireless chargers. Tick the box next to the 5% coupon for it to apply at checkout.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case: was $18 now $17 at Amazon Spigen's anti-yellowing tech infuses the case with blue resin to help delay nasty discoloration and keep your Galaxy S25 Ultra looking brand new. This phone case is super slim, yet it offers military-grade drop protection and built-in magnets for more convenient wireless charging. Check the box next to Amazon's 5% coupon to get the full discount.