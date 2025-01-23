Get a free Galaxy S25 Ultra from AT&T when you preorder and do this

Samsung Unpacked January 2025 wrapped Wednesday (see what I did there?) and the floodgates to Galaxy S25 preorders are now open. If you're due for an uprade, AT&T is offering a tempting Galaxy S25 Ultra deal for new and existing customers.

Preorder now and get a free Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from AT&T when preorder and trade in a qualifying phone from any year, in any condition. In return, AT&T will credit you up to $1,300 back on your monthly bill over the length of 36 months.

This is one of the best phone deals going on at AT&T right now.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra costs $1,300 to start so the phone is free should you receive the maximum trade-in value for your old device. As per the fine print, after your trade-in is complete, your rebate will begin showing up as credits on your monthly billing statement within 3 bills.

Galaxy S25 Ultra preorders ship free and arrive by February 7.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 at AT&T Mobility Save up to $1,300 when you preorder the Galaxy S25 Ultra from AT&T. Should you receive the highest trade-in value for your old phone, you'll get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for free. To qualify for this deal, trade-in any phone in any condition and must activate your new G25 Ultra on a qualifying AT&T unlimited plan. Features: 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB RAM (up to 16GB), 256GB of storage (up to 1TB), a quad rear AF camera (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP tele 12MP ultrawide) 12MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS. Price check: Amazon $1,299 + free $200 gift card | Best Buy $1,299 + free $200 gift card

Driven by AI, the new Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung's most advanced phone yet. The base model features 6.8-inch (3120x 1440) 120Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

Like the previous-gen Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Galaxy S25 Ultra includes its own garaged S Pen that makes it easy to scroll through apps, take notes, sketch, snap photos hands-free and so much more.

It's also packed with useful Android features like Circle to Search, Call Transcript, and Writing Assist. Convenient access to Gemini AI makes it easy to find out movie start times, see the latest sports scores, get step-by-step recipes or plan a party.

Additionally, AT&T is doubling down on its Galaxy device deals with a bonus offer. Complement your new Galaxy S25 Ultra with a Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab for just $0.99/month apiece when you activate each on a new line.

If you want a powerful productivity phone with AI for getting things done when you're out-and-about, grab AT&T's Galaxy S25 Ultra preorder deal before February 7.