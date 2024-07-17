I review tech for a living, and these three Samsung Prime Day phone deals can't be beat

Samsung fans looking for a new phone this Prime Day have plenty of reason to be happy, as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, and A35 are all on major sale.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is 25% off on Amazon for Prime Day. This is the lowest price ever without a contract, bringing the smartphone below the $1,000 threshold. So, if you've been on the fence about upgrading to Samsung's latest flagship, there's no better time than now.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is also 25% off on Amazon. If you want a big phone but don't care about the S Pen or the titanium casing of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Galaxy S24 Plus presents a solid balance between performance, features, and price. And it's only gotten cheaper, now just $749, thanks to Prime Day.

Lastly, for the more budget-conscious Android fan, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is 25% off for Amazon Prime Day. This phone was already a steal at its $399 list price, but it crashed all the way to $299, a new low price for Samsung's affordable handset.

Today's best Samsung phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $1299.99 $974.99 @ Amazon The Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung's most recent Android flagship phone, and it absolutely deserves the hype. In our review of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we praised the phone for its upgraded performance, incredible camera quality, and astounding 17-hour battery life. Features: 256GB AI smartphone, unlocked Android, 200MP rear camera, 100x zoom camera, long battery life, S Pen

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: $999.99 $749.99 @ Amazon The Galaxy S24 Plus offers a solid mix of performance, features, and value. Our sister site, Tom's Guide, gave the Galaxy S24 Plus a 4/5 star rating, praising the phone's long battery life, intuitive AI features, fluid graphics, and charming design. Features: 256GB AI smartphone, unlocked Android, 50MP Camera, fastest processor, long battery life