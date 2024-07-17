I review tech for a living, and these three Samsung Prime Day phone deals can't be beat
Three Samsung smartphones are 25% off for a limited time
Samsung fans looking for a new phone this Prime Day have plenty of reason to be happy, as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24 Plus, and A35 are all on major sale.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is 25% off on Amazon for Prime Day. This is the lowest price ever without a contract, bringing the smartphone below the $1,000 threshold. So, if you've been on the fence about upgrading to Samsung's latest flagship, there's no better time than now.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is also 25% off on Amazon. If you want a big phone but don't care about the S Pen or the titanium casing of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Galaxy S24 Plus presents a solid balance between performance, features, and price. And it's only gotten cheaper, now just $749, thanks to Prime Day.
Lastly, for the more budget-conscious Android fan, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is 25% off for Amazon Prime Day. This phone was already a steal at its $399 list price, but it crashed all the way to $299, a new low price for Samsung's affordable handset.
Today's best Samsung phone deals
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $1299.99 $974.99 @ Amazon
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is Samsung's most recent Android flagship phone, and it absolutely deserves the hype. In our review of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, we praised the phone for its upgraded performance, incredible camera quality, and astounding 17-hour battery life.
Features: 256GB AI smartphone, unlocked Android, 200MP rear camera, 100x zoom camera, long battery life, S Pen
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: $999.99 $749.99 @ Amazon
The Galaxy S24 Plus offers a solid mix of performance, features, and value. Our sister site, Tom's Guide, gave the Galaxy S24 Plus a 4/5 star rating, praising the phone's long battery life, intuitive AI features, fluid graphics, and charming design.
Features: 256GB AI smartphone, unlocked Android, 50MP Camera, fastest processor, long battery life
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: $399.99 $299.99 @ Amazon
For those who need a more affordable Android phone, the Galaxy A35 is a steal. With a triple camera array, AMOLED display, and expandable storage, there isn't much more you could want from a budget-friendly phone. Our sister site, Tom's Guide, praised the phone's great value, brilliant display, and a bevy of camera features.
Features: 128GB unlocked Android smartphone, AMOLED display, advanced triple camera system, expandable storage, rugged design
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.