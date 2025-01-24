Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and either a Watch 7 or Tab S9 FE free from Verizon
Verizon offers a free Galaxy S25 Plus phone and more
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series of flagship phones launched this week, and that means deals galore on Samsung's latest phones and other Samsung products like watches and tablets.
You can find a slew of pre-order deals for the Galaxy S25 series. If you're interested in the mid-tier Galaxy S25 Plus, Verizon has a great deal right now that allows you to save up to $1000 and buy an S25 Plus for free with a trade-in (at maximum value) and a Verizon Unlimited Ultimate plan.
To qualify for the free phone, you'll have to trade in an existing device and get 36 months of bill credits up to $27.77 per month. How much credit you get depends on your existing phone's trade-in value. Unfortunately, you can't know the value of your existing phone without supplying your phone's IMEI number and walking through the full purchase.
For example, a chat agent told me a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra would net the full $1,000 credits. That makes the Unlimited Ultimate plan deal especially good since you're getting top dollar for a 4.5-year-old phone. Note you'll also have to pay a one-time device activation fee of $35.
As a bonus, when you purchase any 5G smartphone (including the Galaxy S25 Plus), you can get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G deal (value up to $549).
The Galaxy S25 Plus is on pre-order now and will ship on February 7.
Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and more Verizon deals
Save up to $1,548 when you preorder the Galaxy S25 Plus from Verizon and opt for the free Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G tablet (a $549 value). To qualify for this deal, you must trade in a phone and sign up for the Unlimited Ultimate wireless plan. You can also choose the free tablet or a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 on Verizon.
Features: 6.7-inch QHD+ (3120x 1440) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz adaptive refresh, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 8-core processor, Adreno 830 graphics, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, three rear AF cameras (200MP wide, 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto), 12MP front camera, 4900mAh battery, Samsung One U1 7, Android 15 OS
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.