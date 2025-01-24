Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and either a Watch 7 or Tab S9 FE free from Verizon

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series of flagship phones launched this week, and that means deals galore on Samsung's latest phones and other Samsung products like watches and tablets.

You can find a slew of pre-order deals for the Galaxy S25 series. If you're interested in the mid-tier Galaxy S25 Plus, Verizon has a great deal right now that allows you to save up to $1000 and buy an S25 Plus for free with a trade-in (at maximum value) and a Verizon Unlimited Ultimate plan.

To qualify for the free phone, you'll have to trade in an existing device and get 36 months of bill credits up to $27.77 per month. How much credit you get depends on your existing phone's trade-in value. Unfortunately, you can't know the value of your existing phone without supplying your phone's IMEI number and walking through the full purchase.

For example, a chat agent told me a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra would net the full $1,000 credits. That makes the Unlimited Ultimate plan deal especially good since you're getting top dollar for a 4.5-year-old phone. Note you'll also have to pay a one-time device activation fee of $35.

As a bonus, when you purchase any 5G smartphone (including the Galaxy S25 Plus), you can get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G deal (value up to $549).

The Galaxy S25 Plus is on pre-order now and will ship on February 7.

Best Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and more Verizon deals