Every new Galaxy AI feature Samsung just announced for the S25

News
By
published

"A true AI companion," Samsung says.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra phones in all standard colors at an angle on clear stands.
AI is the name of the game in the S25. (Image credit: Laptop Mag/Sean Riley)

As expected, Samsung made Galaxy AI the star at the January Unpacked event.

While the company excelled in bringing AI to its flagship smartphones with previous generations, the Galaxy S25 series is going to be more capable than ever to efficiently and securely assist users with AI-powered tasks.

Some new AI features are surface-level, like a personalized AI style agent that can give you tips and suggestions on what you're wearing. Other AI innovations go deeper, and can actually help you stay on top of your habits, photos, schedules, and much more. Here's everything you need to know.

Galaxy S25 series: Specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy S25Galaxy S25+Galaxy S25 Ultra
ProcessorSnapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy (3nm)Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy (3nm)Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy (3nm)
OSAndroid 15 / One UI 7Android 15 / One UI 7Android 15 / One UI 7
Dimensions70.5 x 146.9 x 7.275.8 x 158.4 x 7.377.6 x 162.8 x 8.2
Memory / Storage12GB RAM | 128GB, 256GB12GB RAM | 256GB, 512GB12GB RAM | 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Screen6.2" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate6.7" QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate6.9" QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate
Battery4000mAh4900mAh5000mAh
ColorsIcyblue, Navy, Mint, Silver ShadowIcyblue, Navy, Mint, Silver ShadowTitan Black, Titan Gray, Titan Silverblue, Titan Whitesilver
Wired chargingSuper Fast ChargingSuper Fast Charging 2.0Super Fast Charging 2.0
Wireless chargingFast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShareFast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShareFast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare
DurabilityIP68, Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, Armor Aluminum (Frame)IP68, Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, Armor Aluminum (Frame)IP68, Enhanced Corning® Gorilla® Armor (front glass), Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 (rear glass), Titanium (Frame)
BiometricsUltrasonic Fingerprint, Face RecognitionUltrasonic Fingerprint, Face RecognitionUltrasonic Fingerprint, Face Recognition
Wi-Fi5G (sub6, mmW) Wi-Fi 75G (sub6, mmW) Wi-Fi 7 UWB5G (sub6, mmW) Wi-Fi 7 UWB
OtherGalaxy AI, Cross-app action with AI Agent and native app integration, Now Bar, Now Brief, Audio Eraser for Videos, improved Cooling SystemGalaxy AI, Cross-app action with AI Agent and native app integration, Now Bar, Now Brief, Audio Eraser for Videos, ProScaler for QHD+, improved Cooling SystemEmbedded S Pen (passive experience), Galaxy AI, Cross-app action with AI Agent and native app integration, Now Bar, Now Brief, Audio Eraser for Videos, ProScaler for QHD+, improved Cooling System, High-res details near and far

Now Briefs: Easy summaries to help guide your day

Samsung unpacked screen shot

(Image credit: Samsung)

One of the most noteworthy AI-powered features headed to the Galaxy S25 series is more advanced AI summaries called Now Briefs. In the morning, you can see your schedule, sleep data and your energy score via a Galaxy wearable from the previous night, weather info for the day ahead, and so much more. You can view similar info in the afternoon during your commute or in the evening.

Samsung AI photo search experience with Galaxy AI

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung unveiled an AI-powered, native search experience that can help you navigate your photos. While this isn't a new concept, it's still an exciting step forward toward more useful AI integration.

Editing made easier with Galaxy AI

galaxy ai trim edit

(Image credit: Samsung)

A new Auto Trim feature can transform multiple videos into a single highlight reel, Audio Eraser gets rid of distracting or unwanted background noise in videos, and Generative Edit allows you to move, erase, enlarge, and otherwise alter components within a photo.

AI-powered communication tools

galaxy ai recorded call transcript

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's Call Transcript feature lets you record, transcribe, and summarize phone calls, super helpful for remembering important work details or info after a doctor's visit.

Writing Assist is a classic AI feature that can help you find the right words, whether you're chatting with a friend or responding to a work email.

Galaxy AI can also help translate conversations with its interpreter tool, designed to facilitate real-time conversations between people speaking different languages.

Further integration with Google's AI features and tools

samsung unpacked january event 2025

(Image credit: Future)

You'll be able to use Google's classic Circle to Search feature on the Galaxy S25 series, which allows you to circle an object in a photo or video to quickly perform a Google search and see what you're looking at. You can also now listen to a song playing on the radio or in a store, and figure out what it is thanks to AI.

And here's the icing on the cake: All new Galaxy S25 phones will come with 2TB of cloud storage and six months of Gemini Advanced for free.

To see what else is new with the S25 series, check out our live coverage of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Apple MacBook Pro
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 214 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB Silver)
Our Review
1
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
View
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch Grey)
2
Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Intel (14")
Lenovo USA
$1,477
View
Low Stock
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
3
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen...
Walmart
$1,999
View
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
4
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
5
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)
(256GB Blue)
6
Acer Chromebook Spin 714...
Back Market (US)
View
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB SSD)
Our Review
7
ASUS - ROG Strix SCAR 18”...
Best Buy
$3,899.99
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
8
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(1TB Intel Core M3)
Our Review
10
Apple Macbook Pro 14.2" (Late...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Load more deals
Sarah Chaney
Sarah Chaney
Contributing Writer

Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom’s Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag. She loves reviewing the latest gadgets, from inventive robot vacuums to new laptops, wearables, and anything PC-related. When she's not writing, she's probably playing a video game, exploring the outdoors, or listening to her current favorite song or album on repeat.