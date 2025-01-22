Every new Galaxy AI feature Samsung just announced for the S25

AI is the name of the game in the S25.

As expected, Samsung made Galaxy AI the star at the January Unpacked event.

While the company excelled in bringing AI to its flagship smartphones with previous generations, the Galaxy S25 series is going to be more capable than ever to efficiently and securely assist users with AI-powered tasks.

Some new AI features are surface-level, like a personalized AI style agent that can give you tips and suggestions on what you're wearing. Other AI innovations go deeper, and can actually help you stay on top of your habits, photos, schedules, and much more. Here's everything you need to know.

Galaxy S25 series: Specs compared

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy S25 Galaxy S25+ Galaxy S25 Ultra Processor Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy (3nm) Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy (3nm) Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy (3nm) OS Android 15 / One UI 7 Android 15 / One UI 7 Android 15 / One UI 7 Dimensions 70.5 x 146.9 x 7.2 75.8 x 158.4 x 7.3 77.6 x 162.8 x 8.2 Memory / Storage 12GB RAM | 128GB, 256GB 12GB RAM | 256GB, 512GB 12GB RAM | 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Screen 6.2" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate 6.7" QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate 6.9" QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate Battery 4000mAh 4900mAh 5000mAh Colors Icyblue, Navy, Mint, Silver Shadow Icyblue, Navy, Mint, Silver Shadow Titan Black, Titan Gray, Titan Silverblue, Titan Whitesilver Wired charging Super Fast Charging Super Fast Charging 2.0 Super Fast Charging 2.0 Wireless charging Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 Wireless PowerShare Durability IP68, Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, Armor Aluminum (Frame) IP68, Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, Armor Aluminum (Frame) IP68, Enhanced Corning® Gorilla® Armor (front glass), Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 (rear glass), Titanium (Frame) Biometrics Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Face Recognition Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Face Recognition Ultrasonic Fingerprint, Face Recognition Wi-Fi 5G (sub6, mmW) Wi-Fi 7 5G (sub6, mmW) Wi-Fi 7 UWB 5G (sub6, mmW) Wi-Fi 7 UWB Other Galaxy AI, Cross-app action with AI Agent and native app integration, Now Bar, Now Brief, Audio Eraser for Videos, improved Cooling System Galaxy AI, Cross-app action with AI Agent and native app integration, Now Bar, Now Brief, Audio Eraser for Videos, ProScaler for QHD+, improved Cooling System Embedded S Pen (passive experience), Galaxy AI, Cross-app action with AI Agent and native app integration, Now Bar, Now Brief, Audio Eraser for Videos, ProScaler for QHD+, improved Cooling System, High-res details near and far

Now Briefs: Easy summaries to help guide your day

One of the most noteworthy AI-powered features headed to the Galaxy S25 series is more advanced AI summaries called Now Briefs. In the morning, you can see your schedule, sleep data and your energy score via a Galaxy wearable from the previous night, weather info for the day ahead, and so much more. You can view similar info in the afternoon during your commute or in the evening.

Search your photo gallery easily with the help of AI

Samsung unveiled an AI-powered, native search experience that can help you navigate your photos. While this isn't a new concept, it's still an exciting step forward toward more useful AI integration.

Editing made easier with Galaxy AI

A new Auto Trim feature can transform multiple videos into a single highlight reel, Audio Eraser gets rid of distracting or unwanted background noise in videos, and Generative Edit allows you to move, erase, enlarge, and otherwise alter components within a photo.

Samsung's Call Transcript feature lets you record, transcribe, and summarize phone calls, super helpful for remembering important work details or info after a doctor's visit.

Writing Assist is a classic AI feature that can help you find the right words, whether you're chatting with a friend or responding to a work email.

Galaxy AI can also help translate conversations with its interpreter tool, designed to facilitate real-time conversations between people speaking different languages.

You'll be able to use Google's classic Circle to Search feature on the Galaxy S25 series, which allows you to circle an object in a photo or video to quickly perform a Google search and see what you're looking at. You can also now listen to a song playing on the radio or in a store, and figure out what it is thanks to AI.

And here's the icing on the cake: All new Galaxy S25 phones will come with 2TB of cloud storage and six months of Gemini Advanced for free.

To see what else is new with the S25 series, check out our live coverage of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event.