This is the best Google Pixel 8 deal I've ever seen

Google Pixel 8 (256GB)

Was: $759

Now: $559 @ Amazon + Free Pixel Watch Wi-Fi

Overview:

Save $200 on a new, unlocked Pixel 8 with 256GB of storage through Amazon and get a free Pixel Watch Wi-Fi with your purchase.

Features: 6.2-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400) 60 to 120Hz OLED display, Google Tensor G3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Android 13 OS out of the box, 10.5-megapixel front camera, rear camera array with a 50-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel ultrawide lens

Release date: October 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen so far for the 256GB model of Google's Pixel 8 phone and you get a free Pixel Watch Wi-Fi on top of that.

Price comparison: Best Buy $559 | Google $759

Reviews: With the release of Google's Pixel 9 series phones, the Pixel 8 is now a last-gen phone, but it's still an excellent option for those who don't need the newest phone. In Pixel 8 reviews, our sister sites note the phone's slightly refreshed design, AI camera features, improved battery life over its predecessor, and strong performance with the Tensor G3 chip.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★

Buy it if: You've been wanting a smartwatch and you're looking for a mid-range phone with excellent features: strong performance, great battery life, and an AI-powered camera setup.

Don't buy it if: You want to spend even less on a modern smartphone with basic features. Or, if you want to splurge on Google's newest Pixel 9 series. Either way, check out our best phone deals for more options.