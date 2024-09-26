This is the best Google Pixel 8 deal I've ever seen
It's the best time to get your hands on a Pixel 8 (and a free Pixel Watch)
With the recent launch of Google's Pixel 9 series, we expected the Pixel 8 series to go on sale — but we never expected to see a deal quite this epic.
Right now, Amazon has an unlocked Pixel 8 (256GB) for just $559. Regularly $759, that's $200 in savings and the best price we've ever seen for this popular phone.
Today's best Google Pixel 8 deal
Google Pixel 8 (256GB)
Was: $759
Now: $559 @ Amazon + Free Pixel Watch Wi-Fi
Overview:
Save $200 on a new, unlocked Pixel 8 with 256GB of storage through Amazon and get a free Pixel Watch Wi-Fi with your purchase.
Features: 6.2-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400) 60 to 120Hz OLED display, Google Tensor G3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, Android 13 OS out of the box, 10.5-megapixel front camera, rear camera array with a 50-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel ultrawide lens
Release date: October 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen so far for the 256GB model of Google's Pixel 8 phone and you get a free Pixel Watch Wi-Fi on top of that.
Price comparison: Best Buy $559 | Google $759
Reviews: With the release of Google's Pixel 9 series phones, the Pixel 8 is now a last-gen phone, but it's still an excellent option for those who don't need the newest phone. In Pixel 8 reviews, our sister sites note the phone's slightly refreshed design, AI camera features, improved battery life over its predecessor, and strong performance with the Tensor G3 chip.
TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You've been wanting a smartwatch and you're looking for a mid-range phone with excellent features: strong performance, great battery life, and an AI-powered camera setup.
Don't buy it if: You want to spend even less on a modern smartphone with basic features. Or, if you want to splurge on Google's newest Pixel 9 series. Either way, check out our best phone deals for more options.
