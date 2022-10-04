Xiaomi Redmi Pad first look: An Android tablet that gets the price right

Xiaomi reveals its new Redmi Pad, and Android tablet with an affordable price tag, 8,000mAh battery capacity, and smooth 10.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It's no iPad Pro, but does it need to be with a £269 price tag?



Available in the U.K. soon, the Redmi Pad joins Xiaomi's range of new products, along with the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro. This tablet focuses on watching the latest shows and playing the most popular Android app games with its claimed "long-lasting" battery, and even supports a dual camera array with an 8MP main and 8MP ultra-wide camera.



We're big fans of the Xiaomi Pad 5, making it onto our list of best tablets, and we're hoping the new Redmi Pad follows suit. Find out what you need to know about Xiaomi's all-new Android tablet.

Redmi Pad

The Redmi Pad will be available in the U.K. from £269 (around $305) via Xiaomi’s official channels. No specific launch date has been specified, but it's expected to come around the end of October. We'll keep you updated about its regional availability.

(Image credit: Future)

First and foremost, the new tablet sports a 10.61-inch (1200 x 2000) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate for a "buttery smooth viewing experience." That means satisfying scrolling through browsers and social media apps, and the 400 nits of brightness Xiaomi claims means clear viewing. That, and the 1500:1 contrast ratio with "over 1 billion colors" to show off. Oh, and it also features Dolby Atmos-supported quad speakers.



What's more, the display sports low light certification by TÜV Rheinland and is apparently the first tablet in the world to receive SGS low visual fatigue certification. Your eyes will thank you.

(Image credit: Future)

Design-wise, it features thin dimensions of 9.8 x 6.2 x 0.27 inches and weighs a light 15.6 ounces, and comes in Graphite Gray, Moonlight Silver, and Mint Green all in a "high-quality metal unibody design."



Under the hood, you can expect a MediaTek Helio G99 based on a 6nm process, along with LPDDR4X RAM that comes in either 3GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB, or 6GB+128GB options.



Xiaomi wants its Redmi Pad to last, thanks to its 8,000mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charging and 22.5W in-box charger. That's a little less than the 8,720mAh battery in the Xiaomi Pad 5, but it still sports the same 22.5W charging brick. Plus, considering the Pad 5 lasted over 14 hours in our testing, the Redmi Pad 5 should last quite a while.



It doesn't slack in the camera department, either. Its 8MP ultra-wide front camera with a 105-degree angle is placed horizontally on the tablet, meaning it's designed to be positioned better for video calls. What's more, it features Xiaomi's "FocusFrame" technology, which switches to a wider view automatically when multiple people show up. On the rear, there's also an 8MP main snapper to take pictures on the fly.



We're interested to learn more about Xiaomi's Redmi Pad, especially at its £269 entry point. In the meantime, check out one of the best Android tablets around: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.