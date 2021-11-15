Xbox Series X by Gucci launches this week — here's what $10,000 gets you

The ongoing chip shortage means Microsoft is often fresh out of Xbox Series X consoles, but it's setting aside 100 limited-edition "Xbox by Gucci" consoles that will be available on Wednesday, November 17, with a staggering price tag of $10,000.



In their first collaboration, Xbox and Gucci have joined forces to create a designer Xbox Series X that features Gucci's signature "GG" pattern laser-cut on the console, two customized Xbox Wireless controllers, along with a hard case inspired by Gucci’s archival luggage to carry the Xbox around in. Oh, and "GG" isn't just Guccio Gucci’s initials, it's also "Good Game."

The limited-edition console is in celebration of Gucci's 100th anniversary and Xbox's 20th birthday, as "GG enters the world of e-Sports with "XBOX" and "GOOD GAME" prints," Gucci's listing page states. The $10,000 price tag is, well, excessive when compared with the original's $499 price, but at least it comes with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, too (it isn't clear for how long). What customers are really paying for is the design and suitcase.

(Image credit: Gucci)

The two Xbox controllers come with blue and red stripes inspired by the House Web and a Gucci logo, while the vintage hard carry case also comes with blue and red stripes, which is said to be a subtle reference to the House’s origins. Just in case you missed it, "Xbox" and "Good Game" take up the front and back of the case.



Only 100 Xbox Series X by Gucci consoles will be available to nab on November 17, and they can be purchased on Gucci’s website and in select Gucci stores. If you don't have $10,000 lying around and are still on the hunt for an elusive Xbox Series X, the very real Xbox Series X mini fridge for $99.99 may be more up your alley.



Someone will surely be rocking a Gucci Xbox Series X when playing the fast-approaching Halo Infinite, along with other Triple-A titles including Starfield, Redfall, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and more. For $10,000, you can game in style.