Xbox Series S bundle includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for free — $70 savings!

By Sean Riley
published

Get CoD: MW2 free with the Xbox Series S

Xbox Series S on a Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 backdrop with an Epic Deal banner over the top
(Image credit: Microsoft/Activision)

Early Black Friday deals are upon us with an excellent Xbox Series S bundle deal among them in tow. For a limited time, you can get a free digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with your purchase of an Xbox Series S.

Target currently offers the Xbox Series S w/Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 for $299 (opens in new tab). The Xbox Series S alone retails for $299, so you're getting one of the biggest games of the year (valued at $70) for free. We called the latest installment of CoD a "new high for the series," and our reviewer hasn't been able to stop jumping into new game sessions, so rest assured you are likely getting dozens (or hundreds) of hours of gameplay.

Microsoft Xbox Series S w/ free Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Digital): $299 @ Target (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, receive a free digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II when you buy the X Box Series S from Target.  The next-gen system offers 4K gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Microsoft's Xbox Series S is the disc-free version of the Xbox Series X. It packs a 3.6-GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor with 10GB of RAM, a 4-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units and 512GB of storage. 

In our Xbox Series S review, we loved its compact, stylish chassis and blistering-fast load speeds. We rated it 4 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice award for its overall great performance. Although the Xbox Series S may not be was brawny as Xbox Series X which runs games at 4K,120 fps — it still provides a great gaming experience. 

The Xbox Series S runs games at 4K at 60 frames per second and 1440p at 120 fps which to the human eye, isn't bad at all. And just like the Series X, the Series S supports VRR, VRS, and ray-tracing. 

At 4.3 pounds, 10.8 x 5.9 x 2.6 inches, the Xbox Series S is much smaller than the Series X (9.8 pounds, 12 x 6 x 6 inches). It's also significantly more lightweight and compact than the PlayStation 5 (9.9 pounds, 9.9-pound, 15.4 x 10.2 x 4.1 inches). 

Overall, the Xbox Series S is one of the best game consoles to buy and adding in one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year for free and you've got a bundle worth snapping up.

While it may still seem far away, Black Friday deals are popping up early and often this year so keep checking back for all of the latest.

Sean Riley
Sean Riley

