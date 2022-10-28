Shop early Black Friday deals at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and other stores

Black Friday isn't until Nov. 25 and holiday pricing is surfacing earlier than ever before. Electronics retailers are wasting no time slashing prices on their inventory to make way for next-gen tech.

More people are shopping super early this year to dodge potential price hikes and stock shortages. Remember last year when PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch consoles were hard to come by? And how resellers were offering them for exorbitant prices? If you shop now, you can simultaneously beat inflation and the holiday rush.

Right now, you can now shop early Black Friday deals now at just about every electronics retailer. All the majors — Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart offer early holiday discounts. PC makers like Dell, Lenovo and Microsoft are also staging Black Friday sale previews.

Although Samsung isn't calling its Samsung Week (opens in new tab) event a Black Friday sneak peek, it subtly seems to be. The weeklong savings event celebrates decades of Samsung innovation through Nov. 1. Each deal of the day offers Black Friday worthy discounts on Samsung's top-rated laptops, tablets, smartphones, monitors, TVs and more.

Many retailers are doubling down on early Black Friday deals with guaranteed holiday pricing and extended return periods through Nov. 25 and beyond. With the exception of Apple products, in most instances, we expect Black Friday deals to be on par with the early discounts we're seeing now.

So if you don't want to wait, you can shop with confidence today. From major retailers to direct manufacturer discounts, here are the best early Black Friday sales to shop now.

(opens in new tab) Early Black Friday Deals 2022:@ Amazon (opens in new tab)

We're seeing tons of Black Friday deals at Amazon right now. For a limited time, save up to $200 off the iPad Pro. Snag the lowest prices on must-have tech like select laptops, tablets monitors and PC accesories.

(opens in new tab) Early Black Friday Deals 2022 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now with early holiday discounts for bargain hunters. Right now, early Best Buy Black Friday deals on the Lenovo IdeaPad, Surface Pro 7+ HP Victus gaming laptop and select monitors. For your home theater and audio needs, save up to $730 on LG and Samsung TVs, projectors, headphones and more.

(opens in new tab) Early Black Friday deals 2022: @ Target (opens in new tab)

Shop Target Black Friday deals for big savings on electronics and video games. One standout Black friday deal knocks 50% off the Hyper Cloud Flight gaming headset (opens in new tab). Target purchases made between now through Dec. 24 include a holiday price match guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Early Black Friday Deals 2022:@ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save up to $300 on Dell Inspiron and Dell XPS 13 laptops during the brand's early Black Friday sale. We love the Dell XPS 13 for its attractive, premium chassis and springy, comfortable keyboard. It's the Editor's Choice best all-around laptop. Dell's early Black Friday deals aren't all about laptops — you'll also save up to $100 on select Dell monitors (opens in new tab) during the sale.

(opens in new tab) Early Black Friday Deals 2022: @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Save up to 70% sitewide during Lenovo's Black Friday sneak peek. One deal we like is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 AMD Ryzen 5 laptop for just $489 (opens in new tab) ($290 off). Lenovo's Black Friday price guarantee(opens in new tab) means the price will not go any lower between now and Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

(opens in new tab) Early Black Friday Deals 2022: @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)

Save big on Surface laptops and accessories like the Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop 4, Surface Signature Type Covers, Surface Pen and more. For a limited time, save up to $250 on select gaming laptops and get 3 freeom months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Microsoft offers free 2-3 day shipping and free returns through Jan 31, 2023.