35 best Black Friday deals you can get right now — laptops, iPads, Apple Watch and more

Black Friday deals are live right now at just about every retailer. Holiday savings are starting earlier than ever this year at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart and others.

There's no better time to score huge savings on laptops, tablets, smartphones, gaming gear and more. So should you wait for Black Friday to shop for new tech? Well, that only depends on your budget. With early Black Friday deals and holiday pricing guarantees, you don't have to wait to treat yourself or that someone special.

Black Friday price guarantees and extended returns at retailers means you can shop early with confidence. Amazon shoppers now have until Jan. 31, 2023 to return items purchased from now through Dec. 25, 2022. Meanwhile, Target's Black Friday price guarantee covers Target purchases made between now through Dec. 24, 2022. Should the price go lower on an item you already bought, Target will credit you the difference.

Although Black Friday technically falls on the day after Thanksgiving, it's not too early to save. If you want to wait for Black Friday, it's a good idea to browse today's Black Friday deals for holiday gift ideas and budget planning.

Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 and we're tracking the best discounts on must-have tech. Be sure to visit our Black Friday 2022 deals roundup for the best end-of-year savings.

If you want to start ticking items off your wish list early, here are 35 Black Friday deals you can get now.

35 best Black Friday deals 2022

Laptops

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,199 $1,049 @Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air at Amazon. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the 2020 MacBook Air M1. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 2-in-1: $799 $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the versatile HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.3 AMD Ryzen 5 5625U 6-core CPU, AMD Radeon Graphics and 8GB of RAM. For storing important files, it houses a speedy 256GB SSD. The 360-degree hinge is versatile and lets you employ pen and touch inputs for sketching and taking notes.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13: $1,349 $999 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Now $350 off, one of the best laptops around is now under $1,000. Boasting a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a bright 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, this 13-inch stunner makes for an incredible portable companion for workers and students.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha: $849 $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is currently slashing $250 off the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha. This 2-in-1 laptop has a 13-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Gaming Laptops

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash F15: $1,499 $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $500 off, this Asus TUF Dash F15 packs a powerful punch. Equipped with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD, along with Nvidia's RTX 3070 GPU, this gaming laptop has a lot to boast about.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: $899 $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the AMD-powered 2022 Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. If you don't want to wait, you can pick up this best-selling gaming notebook PC for its lowest price ever. It features a 15.6-inch1080p display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Nvidia's powerful GeForce GTX RTX 3050 GPU handles graphics. Even better, it includes 3 months of Xbox GamePass for free (valued at $30).

(opens in new tab) MSI GF63 Thin GTX 1650: $629 $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $130 on the 2021 MSI GF63 GTX 1650 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10500H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 GPU handles graphics. This is suitable for playing AAA games up ti 1080p in medium setting. It's a solid entry level machines for new gamers. This is the best gaming laptop deal under $500.

(opens in new tab) HP Victus GTX 1650: $799 $479 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $320 on the HP Victus 15 GTX 1650 gaming laptop. If you're looking for a budget machine, it's one of the best gaming laptops for the money. This machine has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GTX 1650 GPU handles graphics.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 5 RTX 3070: $1,499 $1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $450 on the 2022 Gigabyte Aorus 15P gaming laptop with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. This powerful gaming notebook packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512 SSD. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals we've tracked this year.

Tablets

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 2022: $449 $399 @ B&H (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the 2022 iPad, it's first discount since release. This latest iPad features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecesor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the iPad mini at Amazon. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $519 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the iPad Air 5 — its lowest price ever. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $899 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 during Samsung's Black Friday sale. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229 $139 @ Walmart

(opens in new tab)Save $90 on the 2022 Galaxy Tab A8 during Walmart's Black Friday sale — its biggest discount yet . If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage.

Phones

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: $899 $749 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the Google Pixel 7 Pro at Best Buy. The Google Pixel 7 Pro packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its rear camera setup includes a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, 50MP wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with autofocus. For video calling and self portraits, there's a 10.8MP embedded in the front camera. It's IP68 rated dust-and water resistant and has a rated battery life of up to 24 hours. Amazon (opens in new tab) offers this same Black Friday deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,199 $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The base Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile (opens in new tab)

Buy the iPhone 14 starting from $799 from T-Mobile and get up to $1,000 off. To get this deal you must trade-in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 14 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24-months

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro Unlocked: $899 $649 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the Google Pixel 6 Pro which is still one of the best 5G smartphones to buy. It features an advanced Pixel camera, 6.7-inch (1440 x 3120) 120Hz display, Google Tensor processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53 Unlocked: $449 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy A53. Samsung's budget flagship packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1280 CPU. 6GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Its 5,000mAh battery with super fast charging delivers performance you can count on.

Headphones

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the brand spankin' new second-generation AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 features a new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life than its predecessor.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: $329 $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design and up to 24 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: $349 $228 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $120 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones. These Editor's Choice noise-cancelling cans block distractions, provide excellent sound and crystal clear phone calls. This is one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: $279 $178 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $102 off, the Editor's Choice Sony WF-1000XM4 are at an all-time low price. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a perfect score of 5 out of 5 stars for its excellent music and call quality. They offer a lightweight and comfortable fit and powerful active noise-cancellation. This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals out there.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the AirPods Max — among the best noise-cancelling headphones around. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. At just $20 shy of its all-time low price, it's one of the best early Black Friday deals you can get.

Monitors

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 27-inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor: $229 $179 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Now $50 off, the LG UltraGear is a solid gaming monitor. for those who need 1080p display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's also AMD FreeSync compatible and features Motion Blur Reduction to ensure smooth gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB271HU: $469 $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $190 on the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor. This is a great 27-inch monitor for anyone who wants to get into higher resolution gaming. With a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, 144Hz display and 4ms response time, this beautiful beast should prove to be crisp and colorful.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 49" CRG9 QLED Gaming Monitor: $1,199 $849 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $350 on the Samsung CRG9 49-inch curved gaming monitor. The impressive 5120 x 1400-pixel QLED display has a 1800R curvature radius, 120-hertz refresh rate, and 4ms response time. AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 minimizes screen tearing to ensure a smooth, lag-free gaming experience. You can also get it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $3,49 9 $2,799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $700 on the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor. Samsung's first 55-inch, 4K curved gaming screen has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. It packs a host of features like can convert from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing mode.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G5 27-inch Monitor: $399 $249 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor. It has a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution panel with 350 nits of brightness, 165z refresh rate, 1ms response time and is AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Synx compatible. Amazon offers this same deal.

Gaming

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle: $469 $349 @ Meta (opens in new tab)

Save $120 with the Black Friday Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Special Edition bundle (valued at $469). This bundle includes: a Meta Quest 2 VR headset (128GB), Meta Quest 2 controllers, Beat Saber game and Resident Evil 4.

(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X Headset: $99 $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Razer Barracuda X —a lightweight and versatile wireless headset. It's great for seamless educational and gaming use across PC, consoles, and mobile devices.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G Pro X Gaming Headset: $129 $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the Logitech G Pro X — League of Legends Edition. It features 50mm drivers and a Blue Voice microphone technology for consistent, studio quality two-way in-game chat. This gaming headset's sturdy and lightweight aluminum and steel frame is built to last. It features passive noise-cancelling and soft memory foam leatherette earpads for optimal comfort.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: $129 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse with League of Legends design. It features removable left and right side buttons which make it truly ambidextrous. The DPI button sits on the underside of the mouse to eliminate unintentional DPI shifts during gameplay.