Why wait for Black Friday? Save $450 on the Gigabyte Aorus 5 RTX 3070 laptop now

Black Friday 2022 is days from now and already we're seeing Black Friday-worthy deals on gaming laptops. One standout deal knocks hundreds off the RTX 3070-powered Gigabyte Aorus 5.

Best Buy currently offers the 12th Gen Intel Gigabyte Aorus 5 with RTX 3070 GPU for $1,049 (opens in new tab). That's $450 off its normal price of $1,499. This is a great price for a laptop with this configuration. It's one of the best RTX 30 gaming laptop deals you can get before Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 5 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop: $1,499 $1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $450 on the 2022 Gigabyte Aorus 15P gaming laptop with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. This powerful gaming notebook packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512 SSD. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals we've tracked this year.

Gigabyte's Aorus 5 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy, whether you're a AAA gamer or not. This notebook packs a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display and runs on a 2.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and a 512 solid state drive.

Although we didn't test this exact model, Gigabyte Aorus 5 reviews from Best Buy customers rate it 3.8 out of 5-stars. One happy owner says its an excellent laptop, despite its limited RGB controls. Others praise the laptop's look and feel with clicky keys that have a good amount of travel. The general consensus is that the Aorus 5 is a great productivity and gaming laptop.

Now $450 below retail, the Gigabyte Aorus 5 is worth considering if you're looking for a powerful laptop for work and play.

Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25 and tons of deals are now live. For the best discounts on mobile tech, gaming and more, see our Black Friday 2022 deals (opens in new tab) hub.